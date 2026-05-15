A young man has taken to social media to speak about his private moment with popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo after his death was announced

The individual explained that he and the family of the actor are very hurt and devastated over the news of his death

He shared the names the actor called him whenever they got in touch,, and how he always responded each time the actor made the remark

As people continue to mourn Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo following his tragic death after a long battle with cancer, a friend of the actor has taken to social media to share fond memories of him.

The individual mentioned in his post that when Alexx Ekubo was alive, during their conversations, the actor fondly called him a special name.

Alexx Ekubo: Young man recalls private moments with late actor. Photo Source: Facebook/Lawrence David, Instagram/Alexxekubo

Source: Facebook

Alexx Ekubo: Man mourns late actor

The statement from the man comes days after Alexx Ekubo’s death was confirmed by his family.

Speaking about the late actor, Lawrence David took to his Facebook page to say a final goodbye to the Nollywood star and shared important details.

He wrote:

"Goodnight Ike m. Chief IKUKU of Arochukwu LGA. You really hurt me and the entire family members, but it is well, Ike m."

He explained in the post that the death of Alexx Ekubo is devastating to him, as well as the family members of the actor, as no one expected or wished for this to happen.

He went on to share details of their conversations and the name the actor fondly called him whenever they chatted online.

Man shares sweet names Alexx Ekubo called him before his death. Photo Source: Facebook/Lawrence David

Source: Facebook

Man recalls interesting chat with Alexx Ekubo

He said:

"You, every time we chatted, you normally call me by this name, my third baby in the house."

He also revealed that Alexx Ekubo called him another name and also shared the response he always gave the actor whenever he was called that.

He continued:

"My fast-rising model of the family, and I will reply, my light-skinned model."

Once again, Lawrence David spoke about how deeply hurt he is knowing that his favourite Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, has passed away and will no longer be seen or spoken to.

He said goodbye:

"Alex, I am totally hurt. Goodbye. Till we meet to part. No more."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady who worked on a project with Alexx Ekubo has refused to believe the news of his death. She shared photos of them and said she was still in shock, recalling how they worked together just last year and insisting she could not accept that he is gone.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a young man had revealed why he blocked three people who posted about Alexx Ekubo’s death on their WhatsApp statuses, saying they did not celebrate the actor on his birthday but only posted tributes after news of his passing surfaced.

Man recalls Alexx Ekubo’s playful response

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man shared how his brother once visited Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo at his house after several failed attempts to reach him through calls and messages.

He said the actor warmly received him and responded playfully during their conversation, unaware of his health struggles at the time.

Source: Legit.ng