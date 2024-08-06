The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has announced the registration date for its 2024/25 post-UTME screening exercise

UNILORIN 2024/2025 Pre-Admission Screening commenced on Monday, August 5 and will close on on Sunday, August 18

The federal government-owned university will grade candidates for admission base on three categories

Ilorin, Kwara state - The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has commenced registration for the 2024/2025 Pre-Admission Screening on Monday, August 5.

The post-UTME registration commenced on August 8 and will close on Sunday, August 18.

This was disclosed via the university X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @UnilorinNGR on Monday, August 5.

UNILORIN post-UTME registration guidelines

All candidates are advised to upload their O’level and A’level results on JAMB CAPS and waiting results candidates are to indicate their status.

According to the statement, admission will be based on aggregate UTME/DE score (50%), post-UTME score (30%) and five O’level grades (20%)

The federal government-owned university said candidates are to pay N2,000 for registration.

UNILORIN said candidates who registered for MBBS, Pharmacy, Optometry and Computer Engineering must ensure they submit only one sitting O’level results.

Step-by-step registration for UNILORIN Post-UTME

(i) Visit https://portal.unilorin.edu.ng/ug/candidate OR visit

https://portal.unilorin.edu.ng and click Post-UTME Registration. Candidates

are strongly advised NOT TO USE ANY OTHER LINK.

(ii) On the Undergraduate Pre-Admission Page click on Verify your details

displayed on the right-hand side of the screen.

(iii) Complete the displayed fields (e.g. JAMB Registration Number, email address

and phone number). The surname and first name are automatically displayed for

confirmation.

NOTE: ensure you supply your personal and active email address and phone

number; this will be used in further communications.

(iv) Candidates should click on the verify button to proceed to the payment page.

(v) Click on proceed to go to the Remita platform.

▪ Select your ATM card type (e.g. Visa or Master Card).

▪ Enter your ATM Card Number which is the 12-digit number on the card.

▪ Enter the ATM card expiry date and the card CVV (the 3 digits on the reverse

side of the Card) Lastly enter your card PIN number; and

▪ Click on Pay.

UNILAG releases dates for Post-UTME screening

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the University of Lagos (UNILAG) 2024/2025 Post-UTME Screening commence on Monday, August 5 and will end on Friday, August, 23rd.

The acting registrar, Mrs Olakunle Makinde, said the test will hold between Monday, 2nd of September and Friday, September, 6.

Makinde said only UTME candidates who made UNILAG their first choice, scored 200 and above are eligible to apply for the screening.

