FPTB admission list: how to check admission status and next steps

Securing admission into the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi (FPTB) is an exciting milestone for every applicant. If you have applied, the next crucial step is to confirm whether your name appears on the admission list. Learn how to check the FPTB admission list and the important next steps to secure your spot.

Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, established in July 1979, is a polytechnic located in Bauchi. Photo: @fedpolybauchi on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The FPTB admission list is released in batches on the FPTB portal, JAMB CAPS , and sometimes on the university notice boards .

, and sometimes on the . The admission list contains names of successful candidates who have met the university’s admission requirements.

Accept admission and complete registration within the stipulated timeframe to avoid losing your spot.

How to access the FPTB admission list

The FPTB admission list is the official record of candidates provisionally admitted to the institution. It includes the names of applicants who have fulfilled the admission criteria and have been selected to enrol in various programs at the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi.

The Nigerian Polytechnic releases its admission list in batches, and candidates can check their status online through the institution's official portal or the JAMB portal.

How to check your admission status on the FPTB portal

FPTB admission status portal. Photo: portal.fptb.edu.ng

Source: UGC

You can verify your admission status through the FPTB portal. Below are the step-by-step methods to confirm if you have been offered admission.

Visit the official FPTB admission login portal. Click on "Admission" and select "Check Admission Status". Click on "Check Admission List" just below the "Check Status" tab. Select your academic session, e.g. 2024/2025. Enter your applicant name or application number. Next, select your department, level of study and stream. Click on "Display List". If you have been admitted, your name and details will be displayed.

How to check your admission status on the JAMB portal

JAMB login portal. Photo: efacility.jamb.gov.ng

Source: UGC

You can also check your admission using the JAMB portal. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to check.

Open your browser and go to the JAMB e-Facility portal. Log in using your email address and password. If you don’t have an account, register first. Scroll down and find the "Check Admission Status" option. Select your exam year and enter your registration number in the required field. Click on "Check Admission Status" to view your results. To get more details, click on "Access My CAPS". Your admission status will display one of the following: "Admission in Progress – Check Back Later", "Not Admitted" or "Congratulations" (if admitted).

How to accept admission via JAMB CAPS

Once you have confirmed your admission to FPTB, you need to either accept or reject the offer via JAMB CAPS. Follow these steps to accept your admission:

Visit the JAMB e-Facility portal using your browser. Log in with your email address and password. Click on "Check Admission Status." Select the year you took the UTME exam. Click "Check Admission Status" again. If admitted, a message will appear saying, "Congratulations, you have been offered provisional admission." Click "Accept" to confirm your admission. A new page will load, asking you to confirm your decision. Click "Yes."

Next steps after checking your admission status

Once you have confirmed your admission, follow these steps to complete your registration and enrolment at FPTB.

Visit the FPTB portal and accept your admission offer by paying the non-refundable acceptance fee. Print the payment receipt for documentation.

After payment, download and print your official admission letter from both the FPTB portal and JAMB CAPS.

Log in to the school's portal and fill out your student profile. Upload the necessary documents, including JAMB admission letter, O'Level Result (WAEC/NECO/NABTEB), birth certificate and passport photos.

FPTB usually conducts physical screening and document verification before finalizing student enrolment. Visit the institution with original copies of your documents for verification.

Follow any additional instructions provided by the admission office.

Once your documents are verified, proceed to pay your tuition fees. Log in to the student portal to register for your courses for the semester.

How to pay the acceptance fee for Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi?

FPTB application portal. Photo: portal.fptb.edu.ng

Source: UGC

The FPTB acceptance fee is paid at a bank after clearance and printing of the admission documents. Follow the steps below to make your payment and complete your registration.

Visit the official FPTB admission portal. Click on the "Start New Application" button. Enter your full name, phone number, and preferred course of study. Ensure all details are correct, as your phone number will serve as your password. You can modify your details before making the payment. Click "Proceed" to generate a payment information page. Print it and use the application number provided to make payment at the bank. Once payment is successful, log in using your application number and phone number as your password to continue the application process. If paying via ATM, use your VISA, Verve, or Mastercard by selecting "PAY AN ELECTRONIC INVOICE."

Ensure that all information is entered correctly, as the "Programme Type" cannot be changed after payment. However, modifying other details will require a ₦1,000 payment.

Is the FPTB admission list out for 2024-2025?

Yes, the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi (FPTB) has released the admission lists for the 2024/2025 academic session, including the first, second, and third batches for both National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programs. The third batch of admission lists for the 2024/2025 academic session was released on 19 January 2025.

What are the requirements to join Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi?

To gain admission into the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, prospective students must meet specific requirements. They include:

Applicants must have a minimum of four (4) passes in SSCE/NECO or an equivalent qualification, obtained in one or two sittings.

English Language and Mathematics are compulsory, along with two other relevant subjects related to the chosen field of study.

Additionally, all candidates must sit for and pass the PCE JAMB examination and receive admission approval from JAMB before advancing to ND programs.

What is the cut-off mark for Bauchi Federal Polytechnic?

The official cut-off mark for admission into FPTB for the 2024/2025 academic session is 120. This means that candidates who scored 120 and above in the UTME are eligible to apply for the post-UTME screening exercise.

What are the schools in Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi?

The Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi provides a range of programs leading to the award of National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND). These programs are categorized under various schools, including:

School of Agriculture Technology

School of Science Technology

School of General Studies

School of Environmental Technology

School of Engineering

School of Management Sciences

Verifying your name on the FPTB admission list and completing the necessary admission procedures are essential steps in securing your place at the institution. This detailed guide ensures you follow every step correctly, making your transition into academic life smooth and hassle-free.

Legit.ng recently published an article on the KWASU admission list and how to check admission status. Like many public universities, KWASU offers qualified students a chance to reach their dreams each academic year.

KWASU offers a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across multiple faculties, including Arts, Social Sciences, Engineering, and Natural Sciences. Learn how to determine if you are on the KWASU admission list.

Source: Legit.ng