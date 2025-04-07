The Achievers University admission portal serves as a crucial tool for prospective students, providing access to important admission-related services. While the portal doesn’t allow for checking of admission status, this guide will help you navigate the portal for other essential tasks and outline the next steps to take after receiving your admission offer.

Key takeaways

The Achievers University admission portal allows students to apply and pay for the application and screening processes.

Once the school's admission office has received applications, they will be reviewed.

After review and acceptance, successful candidates will receive their provisional admission letter via email.

Exploring the Achievers University admission portal

The Achievers University admission portal allows prospective students to apply for admission. Admission to the 2024/2025 academic session is ongoing at the Owo Campus and the admission portal.

How to check your admission status at Achievers University

Applications made to the university are reviewed by its admissions office. For qualified candidates, the provisional admission letter will be sent to their email addresses.

Applicants may also be contacted by the university’s admissions office for further guidance. After receiving your provisional admission letter, follow the steps outlined below:

Open your browser and log on to the Student payment portal. As a fresh student, enter your matric number or JAMB registration number as the username and password, respectively. After logging in, select the payment of choice (acceptance fee) on the left side of the page. Once you have selected the type of payment, click on the 'Pay' button. Proceed to the 'Fee Confirmation' page and click on the 'Proceed' button. You will be redirected to the Remita platform, where you will select your choice of payment medium, such as ATM card, bank transfer or bank branch. The bank branch medium of payment will generate a Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR). Print the invoice and take it with you to any commercial bank to pay the admission acceptance fee of ₦50,000 to confirm the admission offer. Print and keep a copy of the acceptance fee receipt. Send evidence of the payment and a scanned copy of the admission offer to Mr. Odun through WhatsApp on 08168269149.

Alternatively, students on the Achievers University admission list, who have received provisional admission letters, can contact the following admission officers for assistance;

Adebayo : 08033432195

: 08033432195 Alaba : 08037062508

: 08037062508 Oluchi : 08039366046

: 08039366046 Temidayo: 07030958994

Is admission still going on at Achievers University?

Yes. Prospective students can access admission or application forms at the Achievers University, Owo campus or any of the screening centres. Admission is also open to candidates who did not choose Achievers University in the JAMB UTME.

How do I pay for the Achievers University application form?

Prospective candidates who chose Achievers University as their first choice in the JAMB UTME or Direct Entry are to pay a screening fee of ₦2,000. Those who did not are required to pay ₦10,000 for the application fee. These fees must be paid through Zenith Bank to the account number 1011901391

When is the Achievers University admission portal deadline?

The university's admission office has not communicated deadlines for the ongoing admission process. Applications are currently being accepted for the 2024/2025 academic session, while screenings are being held daily at the University Registry at the Owo campus.

Does Achievers University accept two sittings?

Yes. Undergraduate applicants must also obtain a minimum of five credit passes at not more than two sittings in WAEC, NECO or NABTEB. These credit passes should include English Language, Mathematics and any three other subjects relevant to the intended course of study.

The Achievers University's admission portal allows prospective candidates to apply and pay for admission services. Successful candidates who have been offered provisional admission to the university's programmes should proceed to the school's admission processes for verification and registration.

