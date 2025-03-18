UNIOSUN admission portal: How to check your admission status and next steps

If you are a prospective candidate, it is important to stay updated on your admission status through the UNIOSUN admission portal. Checking your admission status on the portal is a crucial step in the process. This guide will walk you through the process and outline the next steps after gaining admission.

Osun State University is a centre of excellence providing high quality teaching and learning experiences. Photo: @uniosun (modified by author)

Key takeaways

To gain admission to UNIOSUN, students are required to meet cut-off marks and post-UTME screening prerequisites.

UNIOSUN's admission list for the 2024/2025 academic year can be accessed through the JAMB e-facility or the university's e-portal.

academic year can be accessed through the JAMB e-facility or the university's e-portal. The university charges an acceptance fee of ₦40,000.

Students on the admission list should proceed with course registration and fee payment.

Exploring the UNIOSUN admission portal

Towards the end of each year, UNIOSUN releases a merit admission list for candidates who have been offered admission into various degree programmes. Candidates on the list can check and confirm their admission status through the university's undergraduate admission portal. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to check your admission status on the e-portal.

On your browser, visit the UNIOSUN undergraduate's admission portal. Click on the 'New Applicants' button on the left end of the screen. You will be redirected to the admission and registration e-portal for prospective students. Enter your JAMB registration number and the password created during your application. Click the “Sign In” button to view your admission status If you experience any difficulty accessing your admission status, visit the JAMB accredited centre nearest to you.

A screenshot of the UNIOSUN undergraduate's admission portal home page. Photo: admissions.uniosun.edu.ng

How to accept or reject UNIOSUN admission offer on JAMB portal

Once you have checked and confirmed your admission status on the UNIOSUN admission portal, log onto the JAMB CAPS portal to accept or reject the offer. Follow the following steps to complete the process.

Open your browser and visit the JAMB portal. Enter your email address and password to log in to your JAMB account. If you do not have an account, click the 'Create An Account' option to complete the registration process first. Scroll down to locate the 'Check Admission Status' button and click on it. Select the examination year corresponding to your UTME attempt (e.g., 2025). Enter your JAMB registration number in the specified field. Click on the 'Admission Status' button to view your results. If you have been offered admission, proceed to click 'ACCEPT' or 'REJECT' to indicate acceptance or rejection of the admission offer. Click on 'Access My CAPS' for more information about your admission status. Proceed to print your JAMB admission letter once you accept the offer.

How does UNIOSUN give admission?

The Osun State University offers admission into pre-degree, degree and post-degree programmes. Have a look at the admission requirements for the programmes.

Pre-degree admission requirements

To be eligible for the UNIOSUN pre-degree programme, candidates must meet specific academic qualifications. These requirements include:

Candidates must possess Ordinary Level, SSCE, SSCE, NABTEB or equivalent

Candidates must have a minimum of five credit passes in relevant subjects, which must include English Language for Arts; and English and Mathematics for Sciences and Social Sciences.

Candidates with deficiencies in their O-level results who have made up for any deficiency before the admission exercise.

The candidates must obtain satisfactory scores in the 2025/2026 JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Degree admission requirements

Entry into degree programs at UNIOSUN is dependent on a candidate's performance in the senior secondary stage, UTME and screening exercise.

Prospective candidates who chose Osun State University as their first choice or are willing to change their institution.

UTME candidates must also earn a minimum score of 160 marks in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Admission into Accounting, Political Science, Nursing, Medicine and Law required a minimum score of 200 points in the UTME.

The candidates must have a Senior Secondary School Certificate or its equivalent with credit level passes in five (5) subjects at not more than two sittings.

The candidates mush have credit passes in five subjects including English Language and Mathematics obtained in not more than two sittings.

For candidates to be eligible for Direct Entry admission into the 200 level, they must possess NCE or equivalent in two relevant subjects at Credit or Merit level.

Prospective DE candidates must possess School Certificate/GCE, O’Level passes in at least five other subjects at credit level.

How to check your UNIOSUN screening result?

A screenshot of the returning applicant's home page on the UNIOSUN undergraduate's admission portal. Photo: admissions.uniosun.edu.ng

You can check your admission screening results through the UNIOSUN undergraduate's admission portal. To access it, click on the 'Returning Applicants' button on the right end of the screen. Here is how to do it:

On your browser, visit the UNIOSUN undergraduate's admission portal. Click on the 'Returning Applicants' button on the right end of the screen. You will be redirected to the registration e-portal for prospective students. Select your application type between regular and supplementary. Enter your DE/UTME registration number and the password. Click the “Sign In” button to view your screening results and reprint your registration form.

If you experience any difficulty accessing your admission status, send an email to portal.admissions@uniosun.edu.ng or call 08080530967.

Has UNIOSUN released an admission list?

No, 2024 admission screening and registration is closed as of March 2025. The university released the 2024/2025 merit admission list in November and December 2024.

The UNIOSUN admission portal lists the names of all successful candidates who have been offered provisional admission to the university's programmes. Candidates can also check and confirm their admission status through the JAMB e-facility portal.

