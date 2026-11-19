Editorial Note: The op-ed examines Saudi Arabia's media accreditation rules for Hajj coverage and the responsibilities of Nigerian media practitioners. It advocates professionalism, accuracy and regulatory compliance regardless of platform.

Imagine two Nigerians standing in Mina during the Hajj. One is an experienced journalist representing a national newspaper. He carries an official press pass and has covered the Hajj for several years. The other is a digital content creator with thousands of followers and a growing audience interested in Hajj activities.

Media accreditation and compliance with Saudi Arabia's regulations are essential for responsible Hajj reporting. Photo: Mansoreh Motamedi, Ali Atmaca/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Suddenly, reports begin circulating about an incident near the Jamarat. Neither has independently established what happened, yet both publish an alleged casualty figure on their respective platforms. Within minutes, the information spreads across to Nigeria. Families become anxious. Telephone calls flood the offices of Hajj officials. Relatives thousands of kilometres away begin searching for answers.

Now consider an important question. Does the journalist's professional accreditation make his report more acceptable than that of the content creator? Certainly not. Both have failed a fundamental responsibility of public communication: verifying sensitive information before publication. This illustration brings us to an important discussion about media accreditation, professional competence and the regulations governing Hajj coverage in Nigeria.

Recent conversations within Nigeria's Hajj media community have raised questions about who should be accredited to report on the Hajj. Should accreditation be restricted to professionally trained journalists? What place should bloggers, digital publishers and social media influencers occupy? How can the system promote competence without excluding people who make valuable contributions to public information?

These questions deserve careful consideration. They reflect a shared interest in improving the quality, credibility and accountability of Hajj reporting. However, there is another dimension that deserves better attention. Beyond professional qualifications and institutional nominations, Saudi Arabia operates a regulatory framework that determines who may undertake official media assignments, the permissions required and the conditions under which coverage can take place.

Understanding this framework is essential to any meaningful discussion about the future of Hajj journalism. The first distinction is between nomination by any national Hajj institution and authorisation by the relevant Saudi authorities. In Nigeria, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), working within its statutory responsibilities, coordinates media arrangements connected with the country's Hajj operations. State Pilgrims' Welfare Boards and other recognised institutions also have legitimate interests in communicating their activities to the public. These organisations may nominate personnel, coordinate media teams and facilitate the necessary documentation.

However, nomination does not automatically confer permission to undertake every form of media activity within Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom maintains its own procedures for authorising media operations. The General Authority of Media Regulation plays an important role in regulating professional media activities, including permits for international media delegations and filming assignments. The Saudi authorities require relevant information about media personnel, their assignments, proposed filming locations and equipment. Depending on the nature of the assignment, additional approvals may also be necessary.

The distinction matters because a Nigerian press accreditation, a letter of nomination or recognition by a professional association does not independently replace the authorisations required by the host country.

For the 2027 Hajj, the framework has become more structured. Under the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah's preliminary arrangements for the 1448 AH season, Hajj Affairs Offices are required to submit the list of media personnel covering the Hajj for screening and approval before their visas can be issued. Also, they must contract an approved media production company through the Nusuk Masar platform. The relevant contract payment must be completed before the media personnel's information can be entered. The arrangements further specify that individuals registered as ordinary pilgrims cannot receive media permits under that category or undertake official media duties.

These provisions establish an important principle. Media participation in Hajj is an organised professional function governed by specific administrative requirements. The Nigerian institution facilitates the process, while the applicable Saudi authorities determine the permissions required for the assignment. For everyone planning to cover Hajj, familiarity with these procedures is therefore as important as obtaining a nomination. Formal journalism training remains valuable. It provides a foundation in verification, interviewing, news judgement, ethical conduct, public-interest reporting and professional accountability. These are particularly important during Hajj, where the movement of large numbers of pilgrims, differences in language and the sensitivity of religious activities create demanding reporting conditions.

An experienced journalist should ordinarily understand why an unverified casualty figure cannot be treated as an established fact, why a vulnerable pilgrim's privacy deserves protection and why allegations must be carefully examined before publication. A person may possess considerable newsroom experience and still violate a filming restriction. Another may have limited formal journalism education but demonstrate sound judgement, respect for privacy and a responsible approach to publishing information. This does not make professional qualifications unnecessary. It demonstrates why qualifications must be supported by knowledge of the operating environment.

Saudi Arabia's media authorisation procedures already recognise different categories and functions. There are arrangements for local and international media delegations, as well as permissions connected with particular production activities and equipment. Professional media credentials are also relevant to eligibility for certain permits. The sensible approach, therefore, is to assess applicants according to the responsibilities they will perform, their professional competence and the applicable regulatory requirements.

Traditional journalists, institutional media officers, documentary producers and digital content creators do not necessarily perform identical functions. Their roles are clearly defined, with appropriate standards and permissions attached to each. What should remain consistent is the expectation of accuracy, responsibility and respect for the law.

What Every Hajj Reporter Should Know:

Hajj is one of the world's largest annual religious gatherings. Millions of pilgrims and their families depend on credible information about movement, accommodation, transportation, healthcare, security and the performance of religious rites. A single inaccurate report can travel across continents within minutes. This explains why the responsibilities of Hajj media personnel extend beyond gathering pictures, conducting interviews and publishing daily reports. Anyone covering Hajj should understand the following obligations.

First, official statistics and sensitive operational information require careful verification. Figures concerning casualties, health emergencies, security incidents and pilgrim movements must be checked against competent and authorised sources. Unconfirmed accounts should never be presented as established facts.

Second, professional filming is subject to applicable permits and location-specific requirements. Approval for one assignment does not necessarily authorise recording in every location. The Two Holy Mosques and the Holy Sites operate under particular arrangements, and media personnel must establish what permissions apply before undertaking professional coverage. In contrast, permit to shoot in the two holy Masjids lies entirely outside the GCAM’s domain; rather, it falls within the authority of the General Presidency for the Affairs of Masjid al-Haram and Masjid an-Nabawi

Third, respect for privacy is essential. Pilgrims should not become unwilling subjects of publicity, particularly when receiving treatment, experiencing distress or dealing with personal difficulties. Consent and dignity should guide decisions about identifiable images and interviews.

Fourth, media equipment and specialised production activities may require separate approval. The use of drones, temporary studios and other technical facilities cannot simply be assumed to fall within an ordinary media authorisation.

Finally, journalists must respect Saudi regulations concerning public order, religious sensitivities and the lawful exercise of media activities. These requirements apply according to the activity being undertaken and the person's authorisation, irrespective of how prominent the individual may be in Nigeria.

A large audience is not a substitute for permission. Likewise, professional status does not exempt anyone from complying with the conditions of an approved assignment. An equally important principle must be established. Regulation should not become an excuse for discouraging legitimate scrutiny. The purpose of responsible Hajj journalism is to inform the public, document events accurately and draw attention to matters that affect pilgrims. If arrangements fail, the media should investigate. If meals are delayed, journalists should seek explanations. If transportation difficulties leave pilgrims stranded, the facts should be established and communicated.

Such reporting serves both pilgrims and the institutions responsible for their welfare. Indeed, informed criticism can help identify operational weaknesses before they develop into larger problems. The distinction is between responsible scrutiny and careless publication. A journalist who interviews affected pilgrims, obtains relevant evidence, seeks responses from the responsible authorities and reports the findings accurately is performing an important public service.

A person who circulates an unverified allegation as fact, publishes a misleading casualty figure or disregards lawful filming restrictions creates a different problem. The first strengthens accountability. The second weakens public confidence. Professional independence and regulatory compliance can coexist. A reporter should be able to ask difficult questions while respecting the laws governing the assignment.

As Nigeria prepares for future Hajj operations, the discussion should move towards practical measures that strengthen the entire media system. One worthwhile step is the introduction of compulsory pre-Hajj media orientation for every person nominated for official coverage, which I know has been taking place for years.

Such orientation explains the Saudi accreditation process, the functions of Nusuk Masar and the relevant media permit platforms, filming requirements, official information channels, emergency reporting procedures and the responsibilities attached to media authorisation. Participants receive clear guidance on what their permits allow, which activities require additional approval and how to obtain clarification when circumstances change.

Journalists reporting for established media organisations, institutional communications officers, documentary production teams and accredited digital media practitioners may serve different purposes. Selection processes recognise those differences while maintaining credible eligibility standards. Third, Nigeria's Hajj media coordination arrangements include an accessible information and verification mechanism during the pilgrimage. When rumours emerge, reporters know whom to contact. When an incident occurs, there are reliable procedures for establishing the available facts. When official information is delayed, media personnel should know how to report responsibly without filling the information gap with speculation.

A professional journalist who disregards applicable regulations should be answerable for that conduct. The same principle should apply to a digital publisher, an institutional media officer or any other authorised media practitioner. Standards become meaningful when they are understood, consistently applied and supported by appropriate professional conduct. The conversation about Hajj media accreditation is an important one. It shows that stakeholders recognise the need for competence, professionalism and credible reporting. There is room for journalists' associations, media organisations, digital publishers, Hajj administrators and regulatory institutions to contribute constructively.

But the discussion should begin with a shared understanding of the existing rules and the distinct responsibilities of the institutions involved. Accreditation establishes eligibility and authorisation. Training develops professional competence. Ethical judgement guides the decisions reporters make in the field. Regulatory compliance establishes the lawful conditions under which they operate. All four matter.

Consider again the two Nigerians standing in Mina, each holding a phone and considering whether to publish a disturbing report. At that moment, the most important question is not which of them has the larger audience or the more impressive professional credentials. It is whether they have verified the information, understood their responsibilities and considered the consequences of their publication. That judgement can reassure families, protect the dignity of pilgrims and preserve public confidence. Poor judgement can produce the opposite result.

As preparations for the next Hajj continue, every Nigerian media practitioner seeking an official assignment should ask three questions. Do I understand the regulations governing Hajj coverage? Do I possess the necessary permits and authorisations? Am I prepared to place accuracy, public interest and the welfare of pilgrims above the pressure to publish first? When these questions become central to our preparations, the quality of Hajj reporting will improve. Because the true measure of responsible Hajj journalism is found not merely in the accreditation a person carries, but in the knowledge, integrity and judgement with which that person exercises the responsibility to inform.

Ahmad Muazu, ANIPR, is a media and communications practitioner who specialises in Hajj and Umrah administration.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng