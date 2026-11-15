The National Social Register is a government database used to identify poor and vulnerable households across Nigeria's 36 states and the FCT

NASSCO coordinates the register, which is built through community targeting, household enumeration and a verification process involving poverty indicators

Nigerians can check their status by contacting community leaders, their state social register office or NASSCO directly

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The Federal Government of Nigeria maintains the National Social Register (NSR) to identify poor and vulnerable households and direct social protection programmes to those who need them most.

The National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO) oversees the register, which draws on databases compiled by all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory through structured community engagement.

The FG uses the National Social Register to identify poor and vulnerable households. Photo: Wirestock

Source: Getty Images

Government agencies rely on the register to allocate resources and identify households eligible for social interventions.

How to confirm your household's status

The NSR is not a publicly accessible online database where anyone can search their name and get an immediate result. Because each state is responsible for building its own register under NASSCO's guidance, the confirmation process requires direct contact with local authorities.

Nigerians can take three steps to find out if their households have been captured:

1. Speak to community leaders. Traditional rulers, ward heads and other local figures who took part in the household identification exercise can confirm whether enumeration was carried out in a particular community and whether a household was included.

2. Visit the State Operations Coordinating Unit (SOCU). Each state has an office that coordinates the identification and registration of vulnerable households. That office can provide details on past registration exercises and explain how to verify household records.

3. Contact NASSCO directly. The coordinating office can offer guidance on the verification process and direct residents to the appropriate state-level contact.

NASSCO advises Nigerians to use only officially published government contact channels and to be cautious of anyone asking for money to confirm or secure a place on the register.

From poverty mapping to household verification Photo: Wirestock

Source: Getty Images

How the register is built

The NSR is put together through five stages. States begin by using poverty data to identify their most deprived local government areas.

Community-based targeting teams then work with residents and local leaders to identify poor households using agreed criteria. Enumerators visit those households and collect data using digital tools.

The collected information is then assessed through a Proxy Means Test (PMT), an algorithm that ranks households according to poverty indicators.

Households that fall within the bottom six deciles become eligible for inclusion in the National Beneficiary Register, which supports programmes such as government cash transfers.

What Nigerians should know

Inclusion in the NSR does not automatically qualify a household for any specific payment or grant. Each government programme sets its own eligibility requirements and uses the register as a starting point for identifying potential beneficiaries.

The register is a planning and targeting tool, not a payment platform. Its primary purpose is to help the government direct limited resources more effectively towards vulnerable Nigerians.

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Source: Legit.ng