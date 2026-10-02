Saudi Arabia approved an additional 10,000 Hajj slots for Nigeria, following high-level diplomatic engagement between both countries

NAHCON confirmed the slots were split between state Muslim pilgrims welfare boards and seven lead tour operator companies

NAHCON Chairman Amb Ismail Yusuf credited President Tinubu's administration for supporting the Hajj sector and Nigerian pilgrims

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) announced on Thursday that Saudi Arabia has approved 10,000 additional Hajj slots for Nigeria ahead of the 2027 pilgrimage season, bringing the country's total allocation from 50,000 to 60,000 slots.

The news came via a statement signed by Shafii Mohammed, Head of NAHCON's Information and Publications Division, who said the expanded quota was the result of sustained diplomatic engagement between the Nigerian Federal Government and Saudi authorities.

Nigeria's Hajj quota rises to 60,000 as Saudi Arabia grants 10,000 additional Hajj slots for the 2027 pilgrimage season. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

How the 10,000 extra slots were shared

Of the newly secured slots, 7,500 were distributed to state Muslim pilgrims welfare boards, agencies and commissions, while the remaining 2,500 went to seven designated lead tour operator companies.

Nigeria's original 2027 allocation of 50,000 slots had been divided between 35,000 for government-sponsored pilgrims and 15,000 for licensed tour operators.

NAHCON Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ambassador Ismail Abba Yusuf, thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration for its continued backing of the Hajj sector, describing the cordial ties between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia as the foundation for the expanded quota.

"The Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Ambassador Ismail Abba Yusuf, expressed the Commission's profound appreciation to the Federal Government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for its continued support, guidance and commitment to the Hajj sector and the welfare of Nigerian pilgrims," the statement read.

NAHCON commits to transparency and affordability

Ambassador Yusuf said the commission would manage the additional slots strictly in line with Nigerian and Saudi Arabian regulations. He also reaffirmed NAHCON's intention to keep the Hajj affordable and accessible to ordinary Nigerians.

"He reiterated NAHCON's commitment to ensuring that Hajj remains affordable and accessible to Nigerians, while maintaining high standards of service delivery, regulatory compliance, accountability and operational efficiency," the statement added.

NAHCON had earlier announced that the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah required biometric data for all intending pilgrims to be uploaded to the Nusuk-Masar platform by September 26. With the new slots now factored in, the commission is expected to review its operational timetable, including that biometric data deadline, to accommodate the larger pilgrim contingent.

NAHCON announces registeration and upload data

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has put intending pilgrims on notice, warning that only seven days remain before the September 26, 2026 deadline for completing registration and uploading pilgrim data for the 2027 Hajj.

Source: Legit.ng