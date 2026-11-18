Nigerians have questioned the Federal Government’s decision to make the National Identification Number (NIN) compulsory for domestic air travel

Passengers have raised concerns about how foreign nationals and children with foreign citizenship will access local flights without NIN

The new biometric verification policy has also triggered concerns about data privacy, identity theft and freedom of movement

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigerians have expressed concerns over the federal government’s decision to make the National Identification Number (NIN) compulsory for all domestic air travellers from January 1, 2027.

The proposed policy has generated reactions from passengers who questioned how the requirement would affect foreigners, children with foreign citizenship and Nigerians without NIN.

Passengers have criticised FG’s new NIN requirement for local flights Photo: @fkeyamo

Source: Twitter

The development followed the announcement of the Verified Passenger Access System (VPASS), a biometric facial recognition platform designed to verify passengers travelling through domestic airports.

On Monday, November 17, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, announced the initiative and insisted that all domestic airlines must comply with the directive.

According to the government, the system is intended to strengthen airport security, improve passenger identification and address identity-related irregularities in the aviation sector.

However, some travellers have questioned the need to make NIN compulsory for local flights, arguing that other valid identification documents should be accepted.

Mother questions FG over children with foreign citizenship

Punch reports that at Lagos airport, a passenger, Mrs Juliet Adeoye, questioned how the policy would affect families with children who hold foreign citizenship.

Adeoye, a mother of three, said two of her children had foreign citizenship and wondered whether they would be prevented from taking domestic flights because they did not have NIN.

She compared the proposed requirement to demanding a UK National Insurance number before someone could book a domestic flight.

She said:

"I have been wondering where this is coming from since I read the news yesterday, but I strongly hope they will have a rethink before the set date."

Another passenger, Mr Kelvin Jones, acknowledged the government's intention to improve security but questioned why NIN should become compulsory for domestic air travel.

Nigerians raise concerns on social media

The proposed policy has also attracted criticism on social media, with Nigerians questioning how foreign travellers would be verified under the new system.

An X user, Adesina Adegbite, with the handle @fatiscoproduct, asked what alternative identification documents would be available to foreign passengers.

He said:

“How will the foreigners travelling through the domestic airports passes through the NIN verification system? What means of identification would be used to verify them?”

Similarly, another user, Ademax, with the handle @Ademaxworld, described the requirement as unnecessary, arguing that the government could tackle identity fraud and ticketing irregularities without exposing passengers' personal information to potential hackers.

An X user, Hon Jay, with the handle @Zellencekelly, also questioned making NIN the only acceptable identification document for domestic flights.

He argued that the policy could exclude Nigerians who have other valid means of identification, adding that airport security should not become a barrier to freedom of movement.

Nigerians have raised concerns over FG’s new airport verification system Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Airlines association reacts

The controversy comes as the federal government prepares to implement VPASS across domestic airports, linking passengers' identities to their NIN through biometric facial recognition.

When contacted by Legit.ng, the spokesperson for the Airlines Association of Nigeria, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, said the association had no reaction to the development.

The policy is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027.

Airlines announce new airfares

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians hoping to fly home for the Christmas and New Year holidays face sharply higher costs, with economy tickets on some domestic routes now reaching N337,500 following fare increases of nearly 200% by several airlines.

Data pulled from airline booking platforms shows that tickets for flights departing on December 20 and 21, 2026, on routes linking Lagos and Abuja to South-East and South-South cities have climbed to between N196,000 and N337,500.

Source: Legit.ng