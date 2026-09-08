NAHCON issued a fresh reminder to intending 2027 Hajj pilgrims about the September 26 deadline for payment and registration

The commission warned that missing the deadline could lead to forfeiture of allocated Hajj slots due to Saudi digital processing requirements

NAHCON has also approved five airlines for the 2027 airlift and set December 2 as the deadline for states to remit all pilgrimage fares

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has issued a fresh warning to intending pilgrims to complete their payment and registration for the 2027 Hajj before the September 26 deadline.

The commission said the September 26 date aligns with timelines set by Saudi Arabian authorities for organising next year's pilgrimage.

NAHCON reaffirms 26 September deadline for pilgrims’ registration for 2027 Hajj. Photo credit: Abdullah Al-Eisa/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Premium Times, the reminder was published on Monday, September 7, 2026, with NAHCON urging those yet to finish the process to act immediately.

2027 Hajj: Why September 26 deadline matters

The deadline carries particular weight because of changes Saudi Arabia has introduced to how it manages Hajj preparations, with greater reliance on early data submission and digital systems.

NAHCON had earlier confirmed that the date was set as the cutoff for pilgrims to upload their biometric data onto the Saudi-approved Nusuk-Masar digital platform.

The commission said timely compliance is needed for data synchronisation and seat allocation. It warned that pilgrims who miss the deadline risk losing their allocated Hajj slots entirely.

NAHCON has been pressing state Muslim pilgrims' welfare boards to ensure their intending pilgrims wrap up the necessary processes without delay.

2027 Hajj fares and payment breakdown

NAHCON announced in August that fare costs vary by departure zone. Pilgrims flying from Maiduguri and Yola will pay ₦7,560,822; those from the northern zone will pay ₦7,672,822; and pilgrims from the southern zone will pay ₦7,882,822.

The fares were set following consultations with state pilgrims' welfare boards and Saudi service providers, taking into account current exchange rates and service costs.

Pilgrims who had already deposited ₦5 million were told to pay the outstanding balance to complete their registration.

The commission also fixed December 2 as the deadline for states to remit all 2027 Hajj fares, adding that no extension would be granted.

Early preparations already underway

Preparations for the 2027 pilgrimage began shortly after the conclusion of the 2026 Hajj. NAHCON Chairman Ismail Yusuf said in July that the commission had moved quickly to align with Saudi timelines.

He confirmed that Nigeria has been allocated about 50,000 slots for the pilgrimage and that the annual Hajj Memorandum of Understanding between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia is expected to be signed in November 2026.

Yusuf also disclosed that Saudi Arabia has proposed shifting Nigeria's Hajj operations towards a predominantly private tour-operator model, though he said any such transition should be gradual and account for Nigeria's digital infrastructure and the capacity of private operators.

As part of early logistics planning, NAHCON approved five airlines to transport Nigerian pilgrims: Air Peace, Flynas, Max Air, Saudi Air, and UMZA Aviation Services.

The early approvals are intended to give stakeholders more time to plan pilgrim movement and address logistical issues seen in previous Hajj operations.

NAHCON urges intending pilgrims to complete their 2027 Hajj registration by September 26 or risk it all. Photo credit: @nigeriahajjcom

Source: UGC

NAHCON releases 2027 Hajj fares across 3 zones

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) announced the approved fares for the 2027 Hajj, with amounts varying across three zones in Nigeria.

The Southern Zone carries the highest fare at ₦7,882,822, while the Maiduguri/Yola Zone has the lowest at ₦7,560,822.

Intending pilgrims who earlier deposited ₦5,000,000 must pay the balance to complete their 2027 Hajj registration.

Source: Legit.ng