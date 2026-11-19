Peter Okoye made a bold prediction about his place in Nigerian music at his OG Forever album party in Lagos on 18 November 2026

The Mr P singer revealed the album has been two years in the making, featuring 15 tracks, including his trending single I Can't Look Away

OAP Dotun drew out the declaration from Peter Okoye, who spoke candidly about building his own legacy in the music industry

Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, is not done making magic in the music industry, and he wants the world to know it.

The veteran Nigerian entertainer threw an album party in Lagos on 18 November 2026 to celebrate the release of his OG Forever project, leaving little doubt about his ambitions for the years ahead.

Mr P Declares Aim to Be Among Nigeria's Top Three at Age 50 during OG Forever Album Party. Credit: peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Speaking with popular OAP Dotun at the event, which also fell on his birthday, which he once changed, Mr P declared that he intends to be among the top three Nigerian singers in the music space by the time he turns 50.

He stated:

"I'm the only O.G. who don reblow now. I've been on tour since the past seven months. While I was doing this album, and I guarantee you what I saw, now I'm building my own legacy. If I was a legacy that would have, the narrative would have been, Mr. 1%. But let me build mine."

He went further, making a point of championing himself without apology despite the controversy that trailed his former band, P-Square.

He added:

"Fifty years from now, I might be the only fifty years old that will be in top three. Say it as it is. Because... If I don't hype myself, nobody will hype me."

OG Forever Album: Two Years in the Making

The OG Forever album is no rushed project. Mr P revealed it took two full years to put together, arriving with 15 tracks and a deluxe edition still on the way.

The body of work includes his trending single I Can't Look Away, Nothing to Prove, and 13 additional records. Mr P noted that the tour and creative process behind the album gave him a renewed sense of direction and conviction in his craft.

Mr P Makes Bold Prediction About His Music Career at OG Forever Album Party. Credit: peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Fans' Reactions to Mr P's New Album

The declaration landed well with fans online, who flooded social media with messages of support after the event. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@KwesiCosmo52941 wrote:

"Your music saved my life twice I am very grateful 🥹"

@crownstar_DY commented:

"It's about time, congrats boss"

@PackerCollins shared:

"My best bro continue to grow higher 💯"

@Aliensupertar said:

"Back 2 back might just be my favourite jam from the album"

@EssangHQ added:

"You be OG Forever, no one can deny or take that from you"

Watch Mr P's declaration on Instagram:

Mr P's Twin Celebrates First Solo Birthday

Legit.ng reported that Paul Okoye, known as Rudeboy, celebrated his birthday without his twin brother Peter for the first time on November 18th, which coincides with Mr P's album party.

Peter has chosen November 30 as his official birthday, ending their decades-long tradition of celebrating together. Fans’ reactions showed how much they hope the brothers will make peace.

Source: Legit.ng