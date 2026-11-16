FG has not announced a final deadline for claiming the ₦50,000 NERSI grant

Beneficiaries are selected through government records, with no online application required

Payments are being disbursed in batches; follow official instructions and avoid anyone demanding fees

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians awaiting payment of the Federal Government's ₦50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) grant have been given clarification on the programme's payment timeline, as questions persist over when beneficiaries must claim their funds.

According to information published about the intervention, the Federal Government has not announced a final deadline for claiming the relief payment.

FG finally clarifies payment deadline as Nigerians await N50,000 grant. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The clarification is particularly important for beneficiaries who have received selection notifications but are yet to access their funds, as well as Nigerians hoping to benefit from subsequent disbursement batches.

The NERSI programme is designed to provide financial assistance to vulnerable Nigerians facing economic hardship, rising living costs and pressure on household incomes.

However, the absence of a publicly announced deadline does not mean beneficiaries should ignore official payment instructions or assume the programme will remain open indefinitely.

FG explains N50,000 grant deadline

Information provided through the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation indicates that NERSI does not operate a conventional application process with fixed registration opening and closing dates.

Instead, eligible beneficiaries are identified through existing government records, including the National Social Register and verified national identity information.

This means Nigerians are not required to complete an online application form or register through third-party websites to qualify for the intervention.

Although no final payment deadline has been publicly specified, beneficiaries are advised to follow instructions issued through authorised payment channels.

Any future deadline or change to the disbursement arrangements would need to be communicated through official government sources.

How FG selects N50,000 grant beneficiaries

Unlike traditional government empowerment programmes that require interested applicants to submit forms, NERSI uses a selection process based on existing records.

The arrangement is intended to identify vulnerable households and individuals already captured in relevant government databases.

Consequently, possessing a National Identification Number does not automatically guarantee selection.

Beneficiaries may receive notifications through approved financial service providers, informing them of their eligibility and the steps required to access payment.

The approved providers identified for the programme include ALAT, MoMo PSB, NairaGram, OPay and Moniepoint.

Selected Nigerians should verify notifications directly through their respective providers before taking further action.

Why some Nigerians are still awaiting payment

Another important feature of the programme is its phased disbursement structure.

Rather than paying every selected beneficiary simultaneously, the government is distributing funds through different batches.

This means individuals selected for one payment phase may receive their money before beneficiaries scheduled for subsequent batches.

However, receiving a selection notification does not necessarily mean the money has already been credited.

Payment timing may depend on verification, processing and the disbursement schedule applicable to each beneficiary.

FG's N50,000 grant: What beneficiaries should do

Nigerians awaiting payment should monitor official government announcements and communications from authorised payment providers.

They should also avoid individuals demanding registration charges, processing fees or commissions to facilitate payment.

More beneficiaries emerge as FG clarifies payment deadline for its N50,000 grant. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The programme does not require beneficiaries to pay agents to secure selection.

For now, the key clarification remains that no final nationwide claim deadline has been publicly announced, while beneficiaries should continue to follow verified payment instructions.

What Nigerians must check before replying to SMS

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has provided guidelines to help Nigerians identify genuine payment notifications for the ₦50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) grant.

The guidelines explain how selected beneficiaries can recognise legitimate messages, confirm their authenticity and avoid falling victim to fraudsters seeking to exploit the relief programme.

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Source: Legit.ng