The NGX All-Share Index declined by 0.40% to 248,329.65 points, while market capitalisation fell to N161.23 trillion

Investors lost N642.15 billion as profit-taking pushed the market's two-session losses to N2.91 trillion

Aradel Holdings, E-Tranzact and Trans-Nationwide Express led the losers, while Critical Minerals and McNichols topped the gainers

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks and general market trends.

The Nigerian stock market extended its losing streak on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, as investors withdrew from major stocks, wiping N642.15 billion off the value of listed equities.

Data published by the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) showed that market capitalisation declined by 0.40% from N161.88 trillion recorded on Tuesday to N161.23 trillion at the close of trading.

Nigerian stock market loses N642.15 billion as investors continue selling pressure Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) also shed 989 points to settle at 248,329.65 points, down from 249,318.65 points recorded in the previous trading session.

The latest decline brings the market's cumulative losses over two trading sessions to approximately N2.91 trillion, following a drop from Monday's market capitalisation of N164.15 trillion.

Trading activity remained active, with investors exchanging 451.10 million shares in 32,491 deals.

NGX market summary

All-Share Index: 248,329.65 points, down 0.40% from 249,318.65 points.

Market capitalisation: N161.23 trillion, down 0.40% from N161.88 trillion.

Market value lost: N642.15 billion.

Trading volume: 451.10 million shares, down 20.02% from 564.04 million shares.

Total deals: 32,491 transactions, up 4.84% from 30,992 deals.

Oil and gas stocks drag the Nigerian stock market lower as the sectoral index declines by 3.47%. Photo: ada

Source: Facebook

NGX top gainers

Critical Minerals Financing Corporation Plc rose by 10% to N3.52 from N3.20.

McNichols Consolidated Plc gained 10% to N4.95 from N4.50.

Chellarams Plc advanced by 9.79% to N10.65 from N9.70.

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc increased by 9.77% to N2.81 from N2.56.

Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc gained 9.71% to N1.13 from N1.03.

NGX top losers

Aradel Holdings Plc fell by 10% to N1,166.40 from N1,296.

E-Tranzact International Plc declined by 9.86% to N15.55 from N17.25.

Trans-Nationwide Express Plc dropped by 9.26% to N2.45 from N2.70.

Meyer Plc lost 8.86% to close at N15.95 from N17.50.

Champion Breweries Plc declined by 8.85% to N11.85 from N13.

Dangote refinery to make changes to its IPO

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery is considering expanding its initial public offering (IPO) by as much as 30% after overwhelming investor demand pushed subscriptions to nearly N6 trillion, equivalent to approximately $4.5 billion.

The development could see Africa's largest refinery increase the value of its public share sale to about $2.1 billion, potentially making it one of the continent's biggest stock market offerings.

The refinery, owned by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, initially planned to offer 4.1 billion shares.

Source: Legit.ng