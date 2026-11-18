Danielle Edochie, daughter of Yul Edochie, bought her first car at 21 after five years of saving and working

The 21-year-old said she was saddened by comments from people calling themselves failures after seeing her milestone

Danielle revealed she set herself the target of owning a car by 21 when she was just 16 years old

Danielle Edochie, the 21-year-old daughter of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has spoken out against the habit of comparing personal timelines after her recent car purchase sparked an unexpected wave of self-deprecating comments from her followers.

After sharing news of her first car, Danielle noticed that many young people in her comment section were describing themselves as failures or feeling like they were wasting their twenties simply because they had not hit similar milestones at her age. She said those reactions genuinely saddened her.

Danielle Edochie urges Nigerians not to compare their timelines or feel like failures. Credit: d3forareason

Source: Instagram

In a follow-up post addressing the situation, Danielle made clear that the achievement was far from sudden. She disclosed that she had been setting money aside and working consistently from the age of 16, with the deliberate goal of owning a vehicle by the time she turned 21.

"This did not happen overnight for me. Like I keep saying and emphasising, I have been saving and working since I was 16, for five years. I am proud to say that I used five years to buy this car," she wrote.

Danielle Edochie on personal struggles

Beyond the financial effort, Danielle also pushed back on the idea that her life looks as straightforward as it may appear from the outside. She reminded her audience that visible achievements never tell the full story, and that she too has private struggles and goals she has yet to reach.

Her message was a direct appeal for young people to stop measuring their worth against what they see on social media.

"You don't even know the things I struggle with or haven't accomplished personally, so please, let's stop talking down on ourselves. Everyone has a timeline," she added.

The candid post resonated widely, with Danielle drawing attention to a conversation many young Nigerians are familiar with, particularly in an era where social media makes it easy to feel behind. Her advice was simple: discipline and patience over comparison.

A screenshot of Danielle Edochie's message to fans is below:

Danielle Edochie’s first car prompted followers to call themselves failures. Credit: d3forareason.

Source: Instagram

May Edochie's estranged husband Yul faces backlash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie found himself at the centre of online controversy after reposting a fan-made biography video that featured footage of his estranged wife, May Edochie.

The compilation, which was put together and sent to the actor by a fan, covered various aspects of his life, including his parents, clips from his old films, his new wife Judy Austin and their children, and his former partner May Edochie alongside their kids.

The gesture did not go down well with May's devoted fanbase.

Source: Legit.ng