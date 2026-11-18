Adeleke Esther shared on LinkedIn how she once failed Mathematics in junior secondary school before choosing to study it at university

Her grades dipped in 300 level as she juggled handball training, fellowship roles, and academic commitments at the University of Ibadan

She held multiple leadership positions in her final year, including General Secretary of the Mathematics Students' Fellowship

Adeleke Esther, a University of Ibadan graduate, has gone viral on LinkedIn after sharing how she turned a subject she once failed into the foundation of her academic career, earning a First Class Honours degree in Mathematics.

Writing in November 2026, Esther described how Mathematics felt almost impossible to grasp during her junior secondary school years. At one point, she failed the subject entirely.

University of Ibadan student bags first class in Mathematics, shares story. Photo: LinkedIn/ Adeleke Esther

Source: UGC

The turnaround, she explained, did not come from suddenly finding the subject easy, but from a deliberate shift in her attitude towards learning during senior secondary school.

She wrote:

"My perception of Mathematics didn't necessarily change immediately, but my mindset towards my education did."

That change paid off. By the time she completed secondary school, she had emerged as the best Mathematics student in her class, an experience she credits with revealing a version of herself she had not previously known existed.

University of Ibadan first-class graduate shares experience

Her undergraduate years were far from straightforward. Esther recorded a GPA of 3.70 in her first year and 3.60 in her second, but her third year proved the most demanding.

Competing commitments, including handball training, fellowship activities, and coursework, left her stretched thin, and her GPA slipped to 3.20, putting her First Class ambition under serious strain.

Her final year brought even more responsibilities rather than fewer. She served as General Secretary of the Mathematics Students' Fellowship and General Coordinator at Glorious Campus Fellowship, alongside other roles across her department, hall, and faculty. Despite the pressure, she closed out her degree with a GPA of 3.74 in her fourth year.

UI graduate shares scholarship experience

Esther credited The Rise Empowerment Foundation for providing a fully funded scholarship and monthly stipend throughout her studies. She also paid tribute to her parents, Pastor Olukunmi Adeleke and Pastor Olufisayo Adeleke, as well as her project supervisor, Professor Samuel S. Okoya, whose patience and dedication, including spending entire days working through her research with her, she described as invaluable.

Reflecting on the full arc of her journey, Esther said university life taught her that ambition demands more than hard work alone.

She wrote in a LinkedIn post:

"It requires discipline, balance, sacrifice, resilience, and sometimes, the courage to keep going when things aren't going as planned."

From failing Mathematics as a teenager to graduating with a First Class degree in the subject, her story has resonated widely as an example of what a changed mindset can produce.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng