Oman's Ministry of Interior published the official fee for foreigners applying for citizenship after 20 continuous years of residency in the country

The application process involves several steps and strict special conditions, including Arabic fluency and renouncing the applicant's original citizenship

The processing period for the citizenship application is listed as 36 months, drawing attention from people interested in settling in Oman long-term

Oman's Ministry of Interior has set the official application fee for foreigners seeking Omani citizenship at OMR 600, following a minimum of 20 continuous years of legal residency in the Sultanate.

The information, published on the Omani government's official portal Gov.om, outlines the full process, required documents, and strict eligibility conditions that applicants must satisfy before their request can be considered.

Oman clarifies citizenship application fee for long-term foreign residents. Photo credit: Stefan Cristian Cioata/ Getty Images, Planet Rulers.

Source: UGC

What Foreigners Need to Apply

The list of required documents is extensive. Applicants must present a medical examination report, copies of their spouse's and first child's passports and birth certificates, an embassy certificate, a certificate of non-conviction from outside the country, a salary certificate, and both their passport and resident card.

Beyond paperwork, the conditions attached to eligibility are equally demanding. Applicants must have lived in Oman continuously for no fewer than 20 years, with absences in any single year not exceeding 60 days.

They are also required to be fluent in both spoken and written Arabic, demonstrate good conduct, and hold a clean criminal record, with no prior convictions for felonies or crimes involving breach of trust, even if their reputation has since been restored.

Health is another requirement, with applicants expected to be free from infectious diseases as defined by Omani regulations.

A verifiable and legitimate source of income sufficient to support both themselves and their dependants is also mandatory.

Perhaps the most significant condition is the citizenship renunciation clause. Every applicant must submit a written declaration of intent to give up their current nationality and provide evidence that their home country's laws permit them to do so.

Oman Citizenship Process Takes 36 Months

Once all documents are submitted, the process moves through four stages: issuing the passport, submitting the request, reviewing the request, and payment.

The entire service timeline is listed at 36 months, meaning approved applicants should expect to wait up to three years from submission to conclusion.

The fixed fee for the service stands at OMR 600, with the application accessible through Oman's digital government platform.

Oman sets leave timelines for workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Oman's labour rules give every employee a right to at least 30 days of paid annual leave per year.

Workers in Oman must complete at least six months on the job before they can take their annual leave.

Source: Legit.ng