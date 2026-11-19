The White House confirmed that President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting in China on Thursday, November 19, 2026

Trump said the two leaders have known each other for a long time and expressed hope that the meeting could produce positive outcomes

The encounter drew sharp reactions online, with critics raising concerns about the timing and Trump's approach to the Russian leader

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Beijing, China - United States President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China on Thursday, November 19, 2026, in a face-to-face encounter confirmed by the White House.

The White House noted that the two leaders had come together on Chinese soil.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin exchange remarks during their meeting in China. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The 56-second video of the meeting between Trump and Putin was posted on the White House X handle @WhiteHouse at 5:38am on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

Trump, speaking at the meeting, said:

"We've known each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this — or at least start."

No further details about the agenda or the outcome of the discussions were immediately shared by the White House in the post.

Online reaction to the Trump-Putin China meeting

The meeting quickly drew public attention, with the White House post gathering over 206,000 views within hours of going up. Reactions ranged from warm support to sharp criticism.

@YeagerDani41412 expressed approval, writing:

"I can't say it too many times I love my president Donald J Trump thank you for your sacrifices."

Others were far less supportive. @PowerNaShary wrote:

"This picture just makes me want to throw up. Putin is a 'murderer and a criminal.' Trump is a weakling, a liar, and Putin's sycophant."

@KatMac1815 questioned Trump's willingness to engage Putin given Russia's conduct, writing:

"So Putin murdering Navalny and any other opposition leader - plus the Ukrainian war crimes - don't bother trump? What a low life - or so super compromised - Trump must be."

@councilofgrongo raised broader security concerns, writing:

"You're deluded. You know Putins assisting Iran with killing American soldiers. You don't care. That's treason."

@Limelistener linked the timing of the meeting to separate domestic disruptions, writing:

"Does anybody else find the timing just a LITTLE suspicious? First, our computer systems, banks, and airports are dealing with cyberattacks and disruptions… and now Trump is having a friendly little get-together with Putin in China? Nothing says 'America First' quite like meeting with America's longtime adversary while Americans are wondering who's messing with the computers."

@b8tntkl also weighed in critically, writing:

"You can't get more crazy than this...figure out why midterms sucked so badly...well here is your sign @realDonaldTrump."

Watch the White House video of the Trump-Putin meeting posted on X.

Recall that Kremlin said it saw nothing new in Trump's calls for Russia to end its military offensive in Ukraine, and that Moscow was ready for "mutually respectful" dialogue with him.

Trump arrives in Russia as Putin releases strong order

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner landed in Moscow to present a proposal aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

Russian strikes hit Kyiv's two airports and killed four people in the Dnipro region overnight, with Zelensky accusing the Kremlin of trying to disrupt the visit.

Zelensky proposed a ceasefire for the duration of the envoys' trip, saying Ukraine would make no airstrikes while talks were ongoing.

Source: Legit.ng