The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced the approved fares for the 2027 Hajj, with amounts varying across three zones in Nigeria

The Southern Zone carries the highest fare at ₦7,882,822, while the Maiduguri/Yola Zone has the lowest at ₦7,560,822

Intending pilgrims who earlier deposited ₦5,000,000 must pay the outstanding balance to complete their 2027 Hajj registration

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has published the approved fares for the 2027 Hajj, with costs differing across three geographical zones in the country.

NAHCON disclosed that the fares were approved by the Federal Government after consultations with the Forum of State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards and key service providers in Saudi Arabia.

The Commission announced the fares via its official X account, @nigeriahajjcom, on Friday, August 14, 2026.

The Commission, which operates under the Presidency, set the following amounts by zone:

Maiduguri/Yola Zone: ₦7,560,822

Northern Zone: ₦7,672,822

Southern Zone: ₦7,882,822

Hajj: What existing, new registrants must do

NAHCON directed intending pilgrims who had already deposited ₦5,000,000 to pay the outstanding balance to complete their registration for the 2027 pilgrimage season.

New registrants were advised to proceed with payment through their respective State Muslim Pilgrims' Welfare Boards, Agencies, or Commissions, or through any approved Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS) participating bank.

Reactions to the 2027 Hajj fare

The announcement drew responses from Nigerians on X. @ochidayboy4 raised a separate concern about recruitment into the commission, writing:

"For Allah's sake, are you not going to recruit? How will someone who has been dreaming of serving his religion and nation through this get the opportunity? Some of us have prepared everything and have been waiting for the Hajj Commission to announce recruitment. Why this silence?"

@QSSansgololo responded to the news with a prayer, writing:

"Allah ya kira mu," meaning "May Allah call us."

@i_am_afobaje reacted to the cost, writing: "Not much. Yah Allah!, fulus," with raised hands emojis, in an apparent expression of hope that the funds would be made available.

2027 Hajj: NAHCON names 5 approved Airlines

Recall that NAHCON announced the approval of five air carriers selected through a rigorous screening process for the 2027 Hajj.

The five approved airlines include Air Peace, Flynas, Max Air, Saudi Air, and UMZA Aviation Services Limited.

All carriers must meet NCAA and Saudi aviation authority requirements before airlift agreements are finalised.

Jigawa approves ₦3.5bn loan to fund 2027 Hajj

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Jigawa State Executive Council approved a ₦3.5 billion loan for the State Pilgrims Welfare Board to cover 2027 Hajj deposits.

The loan covers 466 intending pilgrims from Jigawa and is tied to a deadline set by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

The council also approved a ₦277 million contract to renovate the Reformatory School in Kafin Hausa at the same meeting.

Source: Legit.ng