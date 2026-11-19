Canada has announced reforms to the Temporary Foreign Worker Programme on November 6, 2026, expanding LMIA duration from one to two years

The government set three distinct hiring caps for employers, ranging from 10% to 20% of their workforce depending on sector and location

Early childhood educators were added to the list of priority sectors exempt from restrictions in high-unemployment areas

Canada has announced a series of reforms to its Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) Programme, introducing three distinct foreign-worker hiring limits for employers and extending how long work permits can be approved at a time.

The changes were unveiled on 6 November 2026 by Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families, in Gatineau, Quebec. The reforms target the Low-wage Stream of the TFW Programme and are designed to address labour shortages in sectors where qualified Canadian workers are unavailable, while ensuring Canadians remain first in line for available jobs.

Canada mentions the foreign-worker hiring limits for employers. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Canada's 3 foreign-worker hiring limits explained

Under the updated rules, employers now face three hiring thresholds depending on their category.

1. General low-wage stream employers may hire temporary foreign workers for up to 10% of their workforce.

2. Eligible employers in communities that opt into expanded access may increase that share to 15%, subject to provincial or territorial approval.

3. Priority sectors, such as healthcare, construction, and food processing, retain the existing 20% cap.

Alongside the hiring caps, Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) applications submitted from 6 November 2026 onwards will be valid for up to two years, doubling the previous one-year maximum. Early childhood educators have also been added to the list of occupations exempt from processing restrictions in Census Metropolitan Areas where unemployment sits at 6% or higher.

Canada: Regional rules and new funding

A further set of changes contingent on provincial and territorial opt-in will take effect on 1 March 2027. These rules introduce location-based access tiers: employers in rural communities retain full access to all Low-wage Stream occupations, while those in larger urban centres face targeted access limited to occupations flagged by the Canadian Occupational Projection System or identified by their province or territory.

The federal government also indicated that provinces and territories will gain access to additional spaces under the Provincial Nominee Program, alongside a time-limited measure allowing them to retain established workers already in the country through existing federal economic immigration pathways.

Read the full government announcement on the TFW Programme reforms.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada released a list of 36 countries whose citizens can apply for Youth Work Permits.

Canada extends foreign worker hiring approval

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced its updated Temporary Foreign Worker Programme, including the increase in Labour Market Impact Assessment approvals from one year to two and four priority sectors.

The changes also add early childhood educators to an exceptions list in areas with high unemployment, easing hiring restrictions amid shortages in the sector. Find out which employers and workers could benefit from the new rules.

Source: Legit.ng