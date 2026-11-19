FIFA named lawyer Sampson Ebomhe as Chairman of the Normalisation Committee for the Nigeria Football Federation on Wednesday

Former Super Eagles captain Daniel Amokachi is among the four other members appointed to the five-person committee

The committee's mandate covers daily NFF management, statute review, and overseeing fresh NFF elections before May 31, 2027

FIFA has appointed lawyer Sampson Ebomhe, Esq as Chairman of a newly constituted Normalisation Committee for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), with the world governing body directing all members to assume duties immediately.

The announcement came on Wednesday, with FIFA also naming four other members to the committee: sports journalist and administrator Godwin Enakhena, former Super Eagles captain Daniel Amokachi.

FIFA names Daniel Amokachi in NFF normalisation committee. Photo by Kevin C. Cox.

Source: Getty Images

Others include Ms Amina Yerima, and Dr Joe Abah, former Director General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms.

The Bull Amokachi is a two-time FIFA World Cup participant and one of Nigeria's most recognisable football figures.

FIFA's Chief Member Associations Officer, Elkhan Mammadov, confirmed the appointments in a letter, noting that all members remain subject to an eligibility check by the FIFA Review Committee before their positions are formally confirmed.

Mammadov also made clear that no member of the normalisation committee would be eligible to contest for any position in the upcoming NFF elections, regardless of whether their mandate is revoked or they resign before those elections take place.

FIFA outlines committee’s responsibility

In the memo issued by the NFF, FIFA outlines five responsibilities for the members of the committee:

•To manage the daily affairs of the NFF.

•To review the NFF Statutes with a view to increasing stakeholder representation, ensuring a more inclusive composition of the Executive Committee and reducing the number of Executive Committee members.

•To determine, together with the FIFA and CAF administrations, the need to review certain provisions of the NFF Electoral Code in order to further strengthen good governance and best practices in the electoral process.

•To establish a detailed proposal for the timely implementation of additional governance reforms at the NFF and at the level of the state football associations, the leagues and other relevant football stakeholders, which shall subsequently be supervised by the newly elected NFF leadership team.

•To ensure that the elections of a new NFF leadership team take place in line with the revised statutory framework and under the supervision of the NFF electoral committees.

Mammadov's letter also called on the existing NFF administration to give the normalisation committee its full cooperation as it begins work.

The appointment of a normalisation committee signals FIFA's direct involvement in restructuring football governance in Nigeria, with the governing body setting a firm deadline to restore elected leadership to the federation before the end of May next year.

Why Ibrahim Gusau resigned

Legit.ng previously reported why former NFF President Ibrahim Gusau resigned after a string of failures for the Nigerian national teams under his watch.

The Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the Brazil 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup was the final nail in the coffin for Gusau’s administration.

Source: Legit.ng