Bisola Glory Olaiya graduated from the University of Ibadan with an LLB, First Class Honours, and a CGPA of 3.93 out of 4.0

The UI law graduate revealed she earned 62 As and five Bs across 67 courses, never once receiving a C, D, E, or F

She also emerged as the Best Graduating Student in the Faculty of Law and served as Valedictorian on Convocation Day 2

Bisola Glory Olaiya, a law graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI), has set social media abuzz after revealing the breakdown of her grades across four years of study — a record that shows she never dipped below a B throughout her entire academic career.

Following her convocation ceremony at UI, the young woman took to her X page, @Bisola_Glory, to announce that she had graduated with LLB First Class Honours, posting a breakdown that left many readers stunned.

UI best graduating Law student displays CGPA, reveals number of As and Bs earned. Photo Source: Twitter/Bisola_Glory

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan graduate bags first class

In her post, @Bisola_Glory wrote:

"Bisola Glory Olaiya. LLB First Class Honours. CGPA - 3.93/4.0. 67 Courses | 62 As | 5 Bs."

The figures speak for themselves. Across 67 courses taken throughout her legal studies at the University of Ibadan, she accumulated 62 As and only five Bs, finishing with a cumulative grade point average of 3.93 out of a possible 4.0. Not a single course ended in a C, D, E, or F.

Best graduating student at University of Ibadan

Beyond her exceptional grade record, Bisola's performance earned her formal recognition from her faculty. She emerged as the Best Graduating Student in the Faculty of Law at the University of Ibadan, an honour that reflects consistent excellence across all subjects in her programme.

She also delivered the valedictory address at Convocation Day 2, confirming her status as the standout scholar of her graduating set. In her own words:

"Best Graduating Student, Faculty of Law. Valedictorian, Convocation Day 2."

Read the post she shared below:

UI graduate bags four awards, shares academic record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan graduate, Adejole Florence Oluwakemi, celebrated her First Class degree after earning 59 As, 16 Bs, five Cs and one D.

She also received four major awards during her time at the institution, including the Dean's Roll of Honour and Agripreneur of the Year. Florence graduated with a CGPA of 3.68 out of 4.00 in Crop Protection and Environmental Biology.

Source: Legit.ng