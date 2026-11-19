Belgium's Wallonia Public Service announced new salary thresholds for foreign workers across multiple job categories, taking effect in January 2027

The requirements cover highly skilled workers, managers, European Blue Card holders, ICT professionals, artists, athletes and young au pairs

Foreign workers must also meet a separate guaranteed monthly minimum income requirement that is expected to be updated in 2027

Belgium's Wallonia Public Service has released updated minimum salary requirements that foreign workers and their employers must meet to obtain work authorisation in the region. The new thresholds cover a wide range of occupations and will be in force from 1 January to 31 December 2027.

The figures vary depending on the type of role and the applicant's level of experience or qualifications. Below is a full breakdown of what each category of worker must earn annually to qualify.

Belgium names amounts employers must pay foreign workers to secure work authorisation. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Photonews

Source: Getty Images

Belgium's 2027 salary requirements for foreign workers

The following are the minimum annual salary amounts foreign workers must earn under each category in 2027:

1. Highly skilled workers: 54,709 euros (N81,133,447)

2. Highly skilled workers under the age of 30: 43,767 euros (N64,906,461)

3. Management positions: 91,275 euros (N135,360,825)

4. European Blue Card applicants: 70,741 euros (N104,908,903)

5. European Blue Card applicants with less than three years of work experience: 56,593 euros (N83,927,419)

6. Arts workers: 45,639 euros (N67,682,637)

7. ICT executives: 70,741 euros (N104,908,903)

8. ICT experts: 56,594 euros (N83,928,902)

9. ICT interns: 35,371 euros (N52,455,193)

10. Professional athletes, referees and coaches working under an employment contract covered by the law of 24 February 1978: 54,709 euros (N81,133,447)

11. Coaches not covered by the law of 24 February 1978: 45,639 euros (N67,682,637)

12. Young au pairs: 750 euros (N1,112,250) per month

Belgium: Minimum wage requirement in Wallonia

Beyond the category-specific thresholds, all foreign workers must also receive at least the guaranteed average monthly minimum income set by Belgium.

As of 1 July 2026, this figure stands at 2,233.61 euros (N3,312,443) per month. The amount is subject to indexation in 2027.

Belgium lists jobs foreigners can apply for

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Belgium had published a list of 68 occupations facing labour shortages in its Brussels Capital Region, creating opportunities for foreign workers seeking employment in the European country.

The list covers 10 sectors, including healthcare, construction, education, IT and telecommunications, with eligible foreign workers potentially benefiting from a facilitated work permit process.

Source: Legit.ng