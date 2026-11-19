The Federal Government offers eligible Nigerians mortgage loans of up to N100 million at 9.75% interest, repayable over 20 years

Applicants must pay a 10% initial deposit, while the FMBN also offers loans of up to N50 million at 6% interest

The government is also targeting 77,400 affordable homes for Nigerians through its social housing programme

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

President Bola Tinubu has announced mortgage facilities of up to N100 million for Nigerians seeking to own homes, as the Federal Government steps up efforts to tackle the country's housing shortage.

The initiative allows qualified applicants to spread their repayments over as many as 20 years, making it possible to purchase a home without paying the entire cost upfront.

FG's N100m Housing Loan: What Nigerians Must Know About Interest, Deposit, Repayment

Source: UGC

According to a report by Daily Trust, the mortgage arrangement is part of the Federal Government's efforts to address Nigeria's estimated 15 million-unit housing deficit and improve access to affordable housing.

Tinubu announced the facility in a statement on his verified X account on Tuesday, explaining that the programme was designed to make homeownership more accessible to Nigerians.

How the N100m housing loan works

The mortgage facility operates under the N1 trillion MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF), which provides long-term housing finance at a fixed annual interest rate of 9.75%.

Under the arrangement, successful applicants must provide an initial deposit of 10% of the property's value. The remaining amount can then be repaid over a period of up to 20 years.

For instance, Tinubu explained that a Nigerian purchasing a N10 million house would be required to pay N1 million upfront.

The remaining N9 million would be repaid through monthly instalments of approximately N85,400 over 20 years.

The President disclosed that more than 2,300 Nigerians in 27 states had benefited from the scheme, accessing a combined N160 billion in mortgage financing.

He added that applicants would not need political connections or recommendations from government officials to access the facility.

According to him, the programme is open to Nigerians who satisfy the eligibility requirements, regardless of their location or social background.

FMBN offers N50m mortgage loans at 6%

Tinubu also drew attention to another housing finance option available through the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN).

Under this arrangement, eligible Nigerians can obtain mortgage loans of up to N50 million at an annual interest rate of 6%, with repayment periods extending to 30 years.

The President further explained that contributors to the Contributory Pension Scheme could use up to 25% of their Retirement Savings Account (RSA) balance to finance their initial mortgage deposit, subject to existing regulations.

Married couples can also submit joint mortgage applications to improve their access to higher loan amounts.

These options are intended to provide additional opportunities for Nigerians who may struggle to raise the funds required to purchase residential properties.

FG plans to deliver 77,400 affordable homes

For Nigerians who cannot afford mortgage financing, the Federal Government is pursuing other housing programmes through the Family Homes Fund and the Renewed Hope Social Housing Programme.

Tinubu said the Family Homes Fund had delivered more than 53 social housing units to vulnerable and underserved households.

FG's N100m Housing Loan: What Nigerians Must Know About Interest, Deposit, Repayment

Source: UGC

The Renewed Hope Social Housing Programme, meanwhile, is targeting the construction of 77,400 affordable homes across the country.

He also disclosed that 100 houses had been provided free of charge to widows in Kaduna State, while another 50 were delivered to wives of fallen military personnel in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Additionally, more than 15,000 housing units are under construction through the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme.

Source: Legit.ng