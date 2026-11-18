France's government disclosed that inmates are permitted to work during their sentences, though it remains entirely voluntary

Prisoners must meet specific conditions before they can take up a job, including receiving approval and signing an employment agreement

France published a breakdown of minimum hourly pay rates for inmates, with amounts varying depending on the type of work performed

France has officially disclosed the hourly wages available to prisoners who choose to work while serving their sentences, sparking fresh conversation about how European nations handle inmate labour and rehabilitation.

The French government confirmed that while incarcerated individuals are free to take up employment inside prison, doing so is not compulsory. Before an inmate can begin working, they must first be assessed as fit for work, assigned a role by prison authorities, and sign a formal employment agreement within the facility.

France's prison work conditions and prisoner rights

Prisoners who do take up work are entitled to wages and certain social protections, including access to social security benefits on a similar basis to other employed workers in the country.

The government noted that hourly pay rates are displayed openly within prisons so inmates are aware of what they can earn, and monthly earnings are calculated based on the number of hours specified in each individual's employment contract.

For part-time prison workers, the rules require that their pay must be proportionate to what full-time inmates doing comparable work for the same employer receive, ensuring a degree of fairness in how wages are structured.

France explains how prisoners earn money in jail. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/VALENTINE CHAPUIS/moodboard

Source: Getty Images

Hourly pay rates for inmates in France

The French government published the following minimum hourly pay rates for prisoners, broken down by the nature of their work:

1. €5.54 (₦8,215) for production activities

2. €4.06 (₦6,020) for general service, class I

3. €3.08 (₦4,567) for general service, class II

4. €2.46 (₦3,648) for general service, class III

Production activities attract the highest rate, while lower classifications of general service work correspond to progressively reduced earnings. The tiered structure reflects the varying demands and skill levels associated with each category of prison employment.

France announces age requirement for citizenship applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that France set 18 as the minimum age for foreigners seeking citizenship through naturalisation by decree.

According to the French government's official portal, applicants can begin the process at 17 but must reach 18 before they can be granted citizenship. The country also has a separate provision allowing minor children of newly naturalised parents to qualify under certain residency conditions.

Source: Legit.ng