BOI’s iDICE programme is offering eligible Nigerian tech and creative businesses financing from ₦10 million to ₦1 billion

Applicants should prepare business, registration and financial records, while confirming exact requirements through the official portal

Financing terms depend on approval; applications are free, so entrepreneurs should avoid agents promising guaranteed funding

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian entrepreneurs interested in the Federal Government's business financing initiative have been advised to prepare their financial and registration documents before submitting applications.

The funding, provided through the Bank of Industry (BOI) under the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) Programme, offers eligible technology and creative businesses financing ranging from ₦10 million to ₦1 billion.

FG opens applications for N1bn zero-interest loan for Nigerian businesses, lists documents. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

However, securing the facility requires more than completing an online application.

Applicants must demonstrate that their businesses meet the eligibility conditions and possess the capacity to manage and repay the financing.

Documents applicants should prepare

Although the programme's precise document requirements must be confirmed through the official application portal, business owners can begin assembling relevant records.

These include:

Certificate of incorporation or business registration documents. Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration details. Tax identification and relevant tax records. Business plan or company profile. Financial statements and management accounts. Business bank statements. Details of existing loans and financial obligations. Cash flow projections and repayment plans. Explanation of how the financing will be used. Quotations or invoices for equipment and productive assets.

These documents are suggested preparation materials and should not be mistaken for a confirmed, exhaustive application checklist.

BOI explains financing conditions

The BOI–iDICE Debt Fund offers financing at interest rates of up to 10% annually.

Successful applicants may qualify for repayment periods of up to five years and a moratorium of up to six months.

However, these conditions are subject to approval and the specific terms offered to each business.

The amount approved will depend on the applicant's financial position, financing requirements and repayment capacity.

Steps to submit an application

Interested business owners should visit the official application portal at https://idice.boi.ng/.

They should review the eligibility conditions, select the appropriate financing opportunity and follow the application instructions.

Applicants must provide accurate business information and upload supporting documents where required.

The Bank of Industry may assess the proposed use of funds, growth prospects, business operations and ability to meet repayment obligations.

How to apply for FG's N1 billion zero-interest loan and the documents to have Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

How to strengthen your application

Business owners should clearly explain what they intend to achieve with the financing.

A realistic business plan, credible financial projections and evidence of customer demand can help demonstrate the commercial viability of the proposal.

Applicants should also ensure that their registration details, financial records and supporting information are consistent.

The programme states that applications are free.

Entrepreneurs should avoid agents requesting payment in exchange for guaranteed approvals and use only official application channels.

18 businesses eligible for ₦1bn BOI loans

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian entrepreneurs operating in technology and creative industries have been identified among potential beneficiaries of the Federal Government's latest business financing initiative.

The Bank of Industry (BOI), through the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) Programme, is offering eligible businesses access to financing ranging from ₦10 million to ₦1 billion.

Source: Legit.ng