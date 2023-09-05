Patti LaBelle’s children: how many kids does the singer have?

Patti LaBelle, born Patricia Louise Holt-Edwards, is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and businesswoman. She is renowned for her powerful vocal range and versatile musical style encompassing R&B, soul, gospel, and rock. Who are Patti Labelle’s children? As the Godmother of Soul, Patti is an iconic woman and a mother figure to many, including her children.

Patti LaBelle has achieved numerous accomplishments throughout her career, including hit songs like Lady Marmalade, If Only You Knew, and New Attitude. In addition to her music career, Patti LaBelle has ventured into acting, appearing in TV shows and films. She's also known for her culinary skills and has authored several cookbooks.

Who are Patti LaBelle’s children?

Patti is a mother of five. Only one of the American singer’s children is biological, while the rest are adopted. Patti LaBelle’s kids, in order of age, are Zuri Kye Edwards, Dodd Stocker-Edwards, Stanley Stocker-Edwards, William Holte and Stayce Holte. Learn more about them below:

Zuri Kye Edwards

Zuri Kye Edwards is Patti’s eldest son and her only biological child. He was born on 17 July 1973 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and is 50 years old as of 2023. Zuri was born to Patti and her ex-husband Armstead Edwards after they had been married for four years. He is a music producer and talent manager.

After Armstead and Patti separated, Armstead stopped working as her manager. Zuri took over the role and has been his mother’s manager since. LaBelle stated that they fight often. However, she is confident that he always gives her the best advice and will never lead her astray because he’s her baby.

Zuri is married to Lona Azami, and they have three children: Gia, Leyla and Zuri Jr. Their eldest daughter, Gia, was born on 3 March 2015. At just eight years of age, she has already been introduced to the world of fashion, and her grandmother Patti considers her a little stylish diva.

The couple’s second daughter, Leyla, was born on 15 September 2017. Leyla shares an Instagram account with Gia, but the account is private. Their youngest child, Zuri Jr., was born in December 2022. LaBelle is a proud grandmother and often shares photos of her grandchildren on social media.

Dodd Stocker-Edwards

Dodd is LaBelle’s second son and her first adopted child. The American actress adopted Dodd while she was still married to her ex-husband Armstead. He works at PUMP DOG Performance Apparel in Philadelphia, which he re-founded. Besides his work life, little is known about Dodd as he maintains a low profile.

Stanley Stocker-Edwards

Stanley is LaBelle’s second adopted son. However, like his brother Dodd, little is known about his background and early life before his adoption. He went to Harvard Law School and is a lawyer in Washington, D.C. He dated Michelle Obama briefly in law school, as she revealed in her biography, Michelle Obama: A Life.

William Holte

William Holte is LaBelle’s third adopted son. William is the songwriter’s nephew, and she adopted him after his mother, Patti’s younger sister Jacqueline Holte, died in 1989. He generally keeps a low profile, and little is known about his early life.

After the 2020 United States presidential election, he was embroiled in controversy. A Republican politician, Dean Browning, posted a tweet saying he was a “black gay guy “ who preferred Trump over Obama. There was massive outrage online, and social media users posited that he had forgotten to use his fake account, where he pretended to be someone else. He responded by saying he had accidentally posted the message, which was sent to him by a mystery man named Dan Purdy.

Shortly after, Holte posted a video saying Browning’s statement was true, confirming that he was Dan Purdy. However, social media users quickly traced his online footprint and found his true identity as William Holte. As the backlash reached LaBelle, she stated that although she disagreed with his political inclinations, he was her family, and she loved him. Since then, William has stayed out of the spotlight.

Stayce Holte

Stayce Holte is Patti LaBelle’s daughter and the only girl in her family. She is William’s brother and was adopted by the singer following her mother’s passing. She shares a close bond with LaBelle, whom she calls her “aunty mommy”.

Stayce credits LaBelle with saving her life. In a heartwarming Instagram post on the singer’s birthday, she said Patti took her on tour when she lost her mother, which helped her immensely. She has also spoken about her struggles with bipolar disorder on social media and advocates for mental health.

Patti LaBelle’s ex-husband

LaBelle got married on 23 July 1969 to Armstead Edwards. Edwards was a former schoolteacher who became Patti’s manager when she launched her solo music career. The two had been long-term friends, and he stayed her manager until 2000. They had three children together: Zuri, Dodd and Stanley.

Patti announced in 2000 that she and Armstead had separated. They finalised their divorce in 2003. In an interview with Oprah, Patti stated that her divorce was amicable and that neither she nor Armstead harboured any resentment. She emphasised that they never fought in all their years of marriage, but they realised they had to leave each other.

FAQs

How many kids does Patti LaBelle have? LaBelle has five children in total. How many biological kids does Patti LaBelle have? She has only one biological child. How many kids did Patti LaBelle adopt? She adopted four children. Does Patti LaBelle have any daughters? Yes, she has one adopted daughter, Stayce Holte. Does Patti LaBelle have a son? Yes, LaBelle has four sons, one biological and three adopted. How many grandkids does Patti LaBelle have? Patti Labelle's family is growing. She has three grandkids.

Who are Patti LaBelle’s children? Patti LaBelle, the iconic American singer and actress, is celebrated for her remarkable career and her role as a loving mother. She is a mother of five grown-up children and three grandchildren.

