75 beautiful rose quotes to put in your Instagram caption

Roses are the most popular flowers worldwide and have been around for centuries. They are known as the queen of flowers due to their elegant and captivating beauty. They are a symbol of passion and romance and add some colour and joy to life. These rose quotes will inspire you to appreciate the beauty and thorns of life.

Sending blooms to someone you love is an expression of love, but you can also accompany them with some quotes. These quotes about the flower can make someone's dull day beautiful. Here is a list of some amazing quotes and sayings that are as breathtaking as a flower garden.

Popular rose quotes

Roses are the epitome of beauty, from glorious colours to captivating scents. Sending rose quotes is also an expression of love and appreciation. Here are some great quotes you can send those you love.

The world is a rose; smell it and pass it to your friends.

You must smell the roses as you walk down the fairway of life, for you only get to play one round. ― Ben Hogan

It's the time you spend on your rose that makes her so important. ― Antoine De Saint Exupéry

Life is like a rose, peeping through the hardships of life to bloom with colour. ― Stephanie

A rose does not answer its enemies with words but with beauty. ― Matshona Dhliwayo

A rose must remain with the sun, and the rain or its lovely promise won't come true. ―Ray Evans

Truths and roses have thorns about them.― Henry David Thoreau

An idealist is one who, on noticing that roses smell better than a cabbage, concludes that it will also make better soup. ― H. L. Mencken

Relatable quotes about roses

The life of a rosebud can be compared to life in general. It has beauty and thorns, just like life has good times and bad times. Here are some amazing quotes to honour life's beauty and thorns.

A single rose can be my garden, a single friend, my world. ― Leo Buscaglia

True friendship is like a rose; we don't realize its beauty until it fades.

Roses do not bloom hurriedly, for beauty, like any masterpiece, takes time to blossom. ― Matshona Dhliwayo

Love planted a rose, and the world turned sweet. ― Katharine Lee Bates

It will never rain roses: when we want to have more roses, we must plant more trees. ― George Eliot

A rose speaks of love silently only to the language known by the heart.

A relationship is like a rose. How long it lasts, no one knows. ― Rob Cella

A rose by any other name would smell as sweet ― William Shakespeare

There's no gift more classic and more beautiful than roses. ― La La Anthony

Rose quotes for her

Flowers have been presented to women by men for centuries as a symbol of love and friendship. A card can be sent to accompany the flowers with quotes expressing how you feel about her. Below are great quotes for her that will show your feelings for her.

She is lovelier than all the roses in the world. ― Avijeet Das

Roses are red; violets are blue. The best part of my life is you.

The rose speaks of love silently in a language known only to the heart.

There may be many flowers in one's life, but only one rose.

A woman is like a rose. If you take good care of her, you will see love blossom.

If I had a rose for every time I thought of you, I'd be picking roses for a lifetime. ― Swedish Proverb

My love is like a rose divided into two, the leaves I give to others, but the rose I give to you.

Sayings about roses

Human life has phases of growth just like flowers do. There is time for planting, pruning, rough winters, and blooming. What are the best rose sayings? Use these sayings to pull inspiration from these beautiful blooms.

Those who don't pick roses in summer won't pick them in winter either. ― German Proverb

But he who dares not grasp the thorn should never crave the rose. ― Anne Bronte

Love is much like a wild rose, beautiful and calm but willing to draw blood in its defence. ― Mark Overby

Every rose has its thorn, just like every night has its dawn. ― Poison

If roses tried to be sunflowers, they would lose their beauty, and if sunflowers tried to be roses, they would lose their strength. ― Matshona Dhliwayo

The rose that lives its little hour is prized beyond the sculpted flower. ― William C Bryant

We are all dreaming of some magical rose garden over the horizon instead of enjoying the roses blooming outside our windows today. ―Dale Carnegie

You cannot accept the beauty of a rose without the accompanying thorns. ― Jeffrey G. Duarte

Treaties are like roses and young girls. They last while they last. ― Charles de Gaulle

Quotes about roses and love

Love is beautiful, and expressing how you feel about the person you love is essential. The cliché goes that blooms are for love, which is true as people express their love by giving flowers. Here are some famous quotes about rosebuds and love that you can send someone you love.

Love is a rose, but you'd better not pick it. It only grows when it's on the vine. A handful of thorns, and you know you've missed it. Lose your love when you say the word mine. ― Linda Ronstadt

True love is like little roses, sweet and fragrant in small doses. ― Ana Claudia Antunes

Love is like a rose. When pressed between two lifetimes, it will last forever.

Love and a red rose can't be hidden. ― Thomas Holcroft

When love came first to earth, the Spring Spread rose-beds to receive him. ― Thomas Campbell

Red roses for young lovers. French beans for longstanding relationships. ― Ruskin Bond

This love is the rose that blooms forever. ― Rumi

A world without poetry is like a lover without a rose ― Shiny

Marriage is like life - it is a field of battle, not a bed of roses. ― Robert Louis Stevenson

Inspiring rose quotes

A rosebud opens into a beautiful flower under the right conditions, just as succeeding in life. You need to learn from the life of a rose and find what you need to make your dreams flourish. Here are some inspiring quotes about the bloom that you can use to encourage yourself to succeed in life.

But he that dares not grasp the thorn. You should never crave the rose. ― Anne Bronte

If you know how to make people happy with a single look, then you are a rose! If you know how to hurt people with a single touch, then you're a thorn! ― Mehmet Muratildan

It's the time that you spend on your rose that makes your rose so important. People have forgotten this truth, but you mustn't forget it. You become responsible forever for what you've tamed. You're responsible for your rose. ― Antoine de Saint-Exupery

Real beauty is in the fragility of your petals. A rose that never wilts isn't a rose at all. ― Crystal Woods

It will never rain roses: when we want to have more roses, we must plant more trees. ― George Eliot

Do not watch the petals fall from the rose with sadness. Know that, like life, things sometimes must fade before they can bloom again.

A life filled with love must have some thorns, but a life empty of love will have no roses.

The splendour of the rose and the lily's whiteness do not rob the little violet of its scent nor the daisy of its simple charm. If every tiny flower wanted to be a rose, spring would lose its loveliness. ― Therese of Lisieux

We may pass violets looking for roses. We may pass contentment looking for victory. ― Bernard Williams

Beautiful rose quotes

Roses are beautiful to look at, and they smell lovely. But besides representing something beautiful and lovely, we can learn so much from the flower. Here are some beautiful quotes that will impart wisdom to you.

If the rose is a beautiful flower, it is because it opens itself. ― Charles De Leusse

Roses do not bloom hurriedly, for beauty, like any masterpiece, takes time to blossom. ― Matshona Dhliwayo

A work of art is like a rose. A rose is not beautiful because it is like something else. Neither is a work of art. Roses and works of art are beautiful in themselves. ― Clive Bell

A rose does not lose sleep because it was mocked by weeds. ― Matshona Dhliwayo

Beauty is ecst*sy; it is as simple as hunger. There is really nothing to be said about it. It is like the perfume of a rose: you can smell it, and that is all. ― W. Somerset Maugham

Just like the rose holds her beauty among the thorns- we can gather our strength from the most unlikely places. ― Christine Evangelo

Real beauty is in the fragility of your petals. A rose that never wilts isn't a rose at all. ― Crystal Woods

You cannot accept the beauty of a rose without the accompanying thorns. ― Jeffrey G. Duarte

It's never easy to lose. But life is not all sunshine and roses. ― AB de Villiers

Short rose quotes

Rosebuds are delightful in many ways, from breathtaking beauty to heavenly fragrance. Here are short quotes in honour of these elegant blooms.

No rose without a thorn. ― French Proverb

They are not long, the days of wine and roses. ― Ernest Dowson

When life throws thorns, hunt for roses.

The sharp thorn often produces delicate roses. ― Ovid

Thorns and roses grow on the same tree. ― Turkish Proverb

Beauty without virtue is like a rose without scent.

The fragrance always stays in the hand that gives the rose.― George William Curtis

Rose quotes for Instagram

Posting interesting quotes and messages on Instagram is a great way to keep your followers interested. Here are some great quotes about roses for your next Instagram caption.

Where you tend a rose, my lad, a thistle cannot grow. ― Frances Hodgson Burnett

Life may be a bed of roses, but roses still have thorns. ― Matshona Dhliwayo

My life is part humour, part roses, part thorns. ― Bret Michaels

Take time to smell the roses. Appreciating the little things in life really can make all the difference. ― Andy Puddicombe

Forgiveness is the scent that the rose leaves on the heel that crushes it.

Some people grumble that roses have thorns; I am grateful that thorns have roses. ―Alphonse Karr

A rose does not answer its enemies with words but with beauty. ― Matshona Dhliwayo

He who wants a rose must respect her thorn. ― André Gide

Roses are a part of life that adds colour and joy to people's lives. However, they come in different colours, and thorns are part and parcel of the flower. For this reason, rose quotes express the most profound feeling and teach life lessons. You can choose the best rose quote from the above list for your own reading or send it to a loved one.

