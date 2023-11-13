Many Nollywood stars have made a name for themselves, putting in years of hard work and talent to fulfil their passion.

One would assume that with such a soft landing, kids of these actors would ride on the names their parents have made to establish themselves in the movie industry.

Surprisingly, most, if not all, of these celebrity kids have shied away wholly or partially from Nollywood and have carved a niche for themselves as content creators.

Iyabo Ojo's Priscilla and late Sir K Kamoru's Isbae U are some kids of veteran movie stars who are dominating the content creation industry.

1 Iyabo Ojo's Priscilla

Iyabo's only daughter started as a child actor and is now one of Nigeria's most sought-after content creators and influencers.

Instead of venturing fully into acting, Priscy, fondly called, decided to delve into business and content creation.

The young lady is also known for her fashion content and travel vlogs with her best friend, Enioluwa.

2. Jide Kosoko's Temi

Surprisingly, the veteran actor's daughter revealed recently that, as opposed to belief, his name has done more harm than good for her.

Temi is also one of the fast rising skit makers in the country branching out, unlike her sisters Sola and Bidemi, who are actresses and household names like their father.

She graduated from the University of Lagos, Akoka, with a B. A degree in Creative Arts and has worked with content creators like MC Lively and others.

3. Taiwo Hassan's Shakira

Known as Kira Taiwo, the daughter of famous Yoruba actor Ogogo is fast becoming a household name in the content creation industry.

Kira resembles her action-figure father and started as a child actor in the movie industry.

She has also featured in several movies and is popular among her father's colleagues.

4. Sir K Kamoru's Isbae U

Ridwan Adebayo, aka Isbae U, is probably the most popular on the list, the son of one of the 'notorious bad boys' of Yoruba movies, late Sir K Kamoru.

Bae U is one of the most sought-after content creators in the country and has solidified his space in the industry as an entertainer.

Before his dad passed away last year, Bae U featured him in some of his videos and, like other content creators,

5. Faithia Williams and Saidi Balogun's Khalid

Khalid is the son of veteran stars Faithia Williams and Saidi Balogun, who have been divorced for years.

Unlike others, the young man is a dancer and makes short films expressing himself through dance.

His short films address real life situations and issues like drug abuse.

6. Adewale Elesho's Yemi

Yemi Elesho Adeoy,e aka Boda Nur,u is the son of Adewale Elesho Adeoye, the popular albino in the Yoruba movie industry.

His father is known for what most people would tag 'bad mouth', and beyond being a content creator, Yemi is gradually transitioning into Nollywood as he has already been featured in some movies, playing comic roles.

The skit maker's dad has also featured in some of his videos, like the one below.

