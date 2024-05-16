Nigerian singer Peter Okoye of PSquare aka Mr P has undergone a hair transplant procedure and he shared it online

On his Instagram stories, the music star shared a video of his head in the process of the transplant and shared his reason for doing it

Many netizens had things to say after Peter PSquare shared the reason behind his cosmetic procedure

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye of PSquare is back in the news over his latest cosmetic procedure.

The music star documented the process of getting a hair transplant on his Instagram stories as he shared the news with fans.

Fans react as Peter PSquare undergoes hair transplant. Photos: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

In the video, Peter was seen with line markings on his bare head with what appeared to be a bandage or rolls of tissue paper on his ears and the back of his head.

According to the music star, he was feeling great about the procedure. He also added that he was doing it to look good for his fans. In his words:

“I feel better 100% so nothing to worry about. Just to look good for you guys.”

See the video below:

Fans react as Peter PSquare does hair transplant

The video of Peter Okoye undergoing a hair transplant procedure caught the attention of many netizens and they shared their thoughts. Read some of their comments below:

Gistwitholuchi:

“You want to look good for yourself and your wife oooo, no for me .”

Iam_nnma:

“Did he just say look good for you guys Not for yourself?”

Qveen__oge:

“To look good for who?”

simplygladys_1:

“Wooow wish I can get one.”

eyin_nwa:

“Look good for who? Wetin concern me?”

Zaonikids:

“Thank you for looking good for us, you can do no wrong in my eyes.”

etiaspoultryfarm:

“Once I make money ehhh I go dey transplant any and everything .”

nene_george:

“This one no want grow old. Old papa youngy. We can’t stay young forever!!! You need to embrace the changes in your body with pride.”

Veevee_choco:

“Look good for who? Oga you no wan old! o sim “wanna look good for you guys”

weightlossproducts9ja:

“As long as it will boost your self confidence, do it .”

Megtheanalyst_:

“This Money Must Be Made! ”

Officialbukola_ikuomola:

“If money too much them no dey know what to do with am .”

ihunaya_chi:

“People should be comfortable getting old, old age is a blessing. We cannot be young forever.”

