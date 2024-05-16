Yul Edochie has given his two cents to movie producer on the kind of films they make and how they portray Nigerians abroad

In a post on Instagram, he said that they should stop making 'mumu' movies that depict Nigerians as unintelligent people

He noted that white men would always give a good picture of their people anywhere they go and he advised Nigerian to do same

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has generated massive reactions online after dishing out advice to moviemakers in the industry.

According to him, producers should stop making films that portray people as stupid anytime they travel abroad. He explained that such movies would sell the Nigerian image short of what it was.

Explaining further, the baritone voiced actor noted that films that would project Nigerians as superheroes are the kind that should be put out there.

Yul speaks about films abroad.

In his post, the polygamist mentioned that the white man would never project himself as foolish on the African soil.

The online church founder also said that white men teach beautiful things that they never knew about Nigerians.

Reactions have trailed the post mad by Edochie. Here are some of the comments below:

@officialdrcherry:

"This message for mak sense from someone else Oga you act Odogwu in movies but you are an odiegwu in real life...so advise yourself first, practice it then come back and maybe we'll take your advises serious lol!"

@angelscake_palace:

"You and Judy are producers, sell the narrative through your work not words."

@d_fingers_crochet:

"Yul advises every one and everything aside himself.'

@nembe_boy:

"Make him lead by example by producing one.'

@mabel.jayden:

"So you don't know you've sold your pride and dignity as a father and producer, advice yourself cos other producers are already making us proud except you

@favouredlorra:

"Cheiiii Yul.bashing is not ending soon I pity the guy he lost a lot for lust."

@iam_princesselly:

"Same way oyibo won’t behave childishly the way you bahave online you were once a star so stop disgracing us."

@mz.bimz:

"Chief of mumu is speaking on behalf of other mumu

@comedianprivilegedson:

"YuI remain one of the best in nollywood."

@mr.commonsense_

"See this one o. Producers show actors dey mumu, but you dey mumu for real life. In the last 2 years, 95% of your decisions are mumucious but in your personal, marital and political life. So who is actually deselling us more?"

Yul Edochie brags about 2023

Legit.ng had reported that Edochie caused a stir with what he said about 2023 amid the death of his son and his crashed marriage.

According to him, 2023 was a great year for him as he shared his new year resolution.

Fans took to the comments section to bash him, as many reminded him of his woes in 2023.

