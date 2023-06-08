123 great adventure quotes to inspire you to explore the world

Travelling is a good activity and is one item that continually appears on people's bucket lists. There is a lot to learn and discover along the way. One way to get motivated to travel is by reading quotes. These are great adventure quotes to inspire you to explore the world.

Travelling is a great way to create memories and escape the everyday realities of life. Whether you are travelling locally or abroad, a successful trip takes a lot of planning. If you are looking for motivation to travel, what better way than read quotes? Here are unique adventure quotes to bring out the travel spirit in you.

Best adventure quotes

Life is an escapade, and everyone should strive to live and enjoy to the fullest. One way of enjoying yourself is taking an adventurous trip to a place you have never been. Below are lovely quotes about the adventure to push you to travel.

Life moves pretty fast; if you don't stop and look around every once in a while, you could miss it.

Never fear quarrels, but seek hazardous adventures.

Life is a blank canvas, and you need to throw all the paint on it as you can.

The voyage of discovery is not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes.

To die will be an awfully big adventure.

Knowledge is an unending adventure at the edge of uncertainty.

An adventure is only an inconvenience rightly considered. An inconvenience is only an adventure wrongly considered.

The purpose of life is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, and to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experiences.

This land may be profitable to those that will adventure it.

The biggest adventure you can ever take is to live the life of your dreams.

There is no certainty; there is only adventure.

Until you step into the unknown, you don't know what you're made of.

The basic core of a man's living spirit is his passion for adventure.

All adventure is now reactionary.

No, no! The adventures first, explanations take such a dreadful time.

Cool adventure inspirational quotes

Planning a trip for leisure sometimes feels exhausting. With motivation, however, this does not have to be the case. Here is a list of quotes to motivate you to visit new places.

Don't be afraid to give up the good and go for the great.

If you can't live longer, live deeper.

If you always try to be normal, you will never know how amazing you can be.

Life begins at the end of your comfort zone.

The only way to escape the ordinary is to explore the extraordinary.

You can't control the past, but you can control where you go next.

Travelling tends to magnify all human emotions.

If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.

A mind that is stretched by a new experience can never go back to its old dimensions.

Live, travel, adventure, bless, and don't be sorry.

You must go on adventures to find where you truly belong.

Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire.

If you don't take risks, you'll have a wasted soul.

The shell must break before the bird can fly.

Everything you want is on the other side of fear.

May your adventures bring you closer together, even as they take you far away from home.

The life you have led doesn't need to be the only life you have.

The world is a book, and those who do not travel read only one page.

The only impossible journey is the one you never begin.

Do not follow where the path may lead. Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.

The greatest discovery in life is self-discovery. Until you find yourself, you will always be someone else. Become yourself.

Unique adventure quotes

Exploring life doesn't have to be the same as everyone else. You can be unique in the places you visit. Below are unique quotes to help bring out the adventure in you.

A ship in a harbour is safe, but it is not what ships are built for.

Life is an adventure; it's not a package tour.

The danger of adventure is worth a thousand days of ease and comfort.

The price of anything is the amount of life you exchange for it.

Adventure is in the eye of the beholder.

You don't learn to walk by following rules. You learn by doing and by falling over.

There are no shortcuts to any place worth going.

The best adventures are the ones that make your heart race and your soul sing.

Life isn't about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself.

The man who loves walking will walk further than the man who loves the destination.

Life is meant for good friends and great adventures.

If happiness is the goal, and it should be, then adventures should be a top priority.

The only question in life is whether or not you are going to answer a hearty YES! to your adventure.

Adventure: An undertaking usually involving danger and unknown risks.

Attitude is the difference between an ordeal and an adventure.

Thanks for the adventure. Now go have a new one!

All journeys have secret destinations of which the traveller is unaware.

The bad news is time flies. The good news is you're the pilot.

If you think adventure is dangerous, try routine. It's lethal.

Make your life a mission, not an intermission.

Short adventure quotes

The message can be short but straight to the point. Here are short quotes about adventure.

The journey matters more than the destination.

Getting lost is not a waste of time.

Adventure is worthwhile.

All good things are wild and free.

Oh, the places you'll go.

Never stop exploring.

Adventure is a mindset, not a destination.

Life is short, and the world is wide.

The journey is the reward.

The best view comes after the hardest climb.

The best way to predict the future is to create it.

Go where you feel most alive.

Travel far, travel wide, and travel often

Adventure is not outside, man; it is within.

Be fearful of mediocrity.

Life shrinks or expands in proportion to one's courage.

Travelling is not just a way of life; it's a way of being.

Life without adventure is like pizza without cheese.

A life lived in fear is a life half lived.

It feels good to be lost in the right direction.

Blessed are the curious, for they shall have adventures.

Inspiration adventure sayings

Phrases and sayings are a great way to pass a message. Here are sayings about adventure that will encourage you to be adventurous.

Work hard, travel harder.

Travelling changes you.

Adopt the pace of nature. Her secret is patience.

Fear is only temporary. Regret lasts forever.

Travel has a way of stretching the mind.

Hope is the only thing stronger than fear.

Between every two pines, there is a doorway to a new world.

The best views come after the hardest climbs.

You know you are truly alive when you're living among lions.

Fill your life with adventure, not things.

Don't listen to what they say. Go see.

An adventure a day keeps the routine away.

Life is an adventure, not an all-inclusive resort.

Wherever you go, go with all your heart.

Live your life by a compass, not a clock.

Travel far enough, and you meet yourself.

Motivating new adventure quotes

Exploring new places will bring excitement and passion to those who enjoy travel. Here are amazing quotes that will motivate you to visit new places.

Don't ask for security; ask for adventure. Better to live 30 years full of adventure than a 100 years safe in the corner.

The best opportunities are found only once you're already in motion.

Own only what you can always carry with you: known languages, known countries, known people. Let your memory be your travel bag.

You can't find happiness at the end of your journey if you don't bring it with you all along. — Katrina Mayer

Half of the fun of travel is the aesthetic of lostness.

There's no such thing as bad weather, only inappropriate clothing.

A person susceptible to wanderlust is not so much addicted to movement as committed to transformation.

Find a beautiful place, and get lost.

Wandering re-establishes the original harmony which once existed between man and the universe.

Once a year, go someplace you've never been before.

Climb the mountain so you can see the world, not so the world can see you.

If you want something you've never had, you've got to do something you've never done.

The gladdest moment in human life is a departure into unknown lands.

It's ok to be scared. Being scared means you're about to do something really, really brave.

One way to get the most out of life is to consider it an adventure.

Famous adventure quotes

Celebrities are known to travel to various destinations for both work and holidays. Here are inspirational quotes said by famous people.

Avoiding danger is no safer in the long run than outright exposure. Life is either a daring adventure or nothing. —Helen Keller

Don't be afraid to fail. Be afraid not to try. —Michael Jordan

Man cannot discover new oceans unless he has the courage to lose sight of the shore. —Andre Gide

If you don't get out of the box you've been raised in, you won't understand how much bigger the world is. —Angelina Jolie

Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness. —Mark Twain

This is one of the top adventuring quotes imaginable: Only those who risk going too far can possibly find out how far they can go. —T.S. Eliot

It's a dangerous business, Frodo, going out your door. You step onto the road, and if you don't keep your feet, there's no knowing where you might be swept off to. —Bilbo Baggins

People don't take trips; trips take people. —John Steinbeck

Adventure may hurt you, but monotony will kill you. —Marcus Purvis

Cover the earth before it covers you. —Dagobert Runes

Travelling leaves you speechless and then turns you into a storyteller. — Ibn Battuta

Of all the books in the world, the best stories are found between the pages of a passport.

To Travel is to Live. —Hans Christian Andersen

A journey of a thousand miles must begin with a single step. —Lao Tzu

Jobs fill your pockets, but adventures fill your soul. —Jaime Lyn

Travelling to new places is exciting as it involves discovering the unknown. Although most people would like to travel, getting the motivation to do it is the hard part. One way to get inspired is by reading quotes. The above list of adventure quotes will inspire you to explore the world.

