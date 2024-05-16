A Nigerian man said his sister wants to study medicine and surgery at the university and that she wrote the 2024 JAMB UTME

He said the girl wrote UTME last year and scored 279, which was not enough to secure her the course she wanted to study

She took the JAMB examination again in 2024 and scored 317, a performance that has excited the whole family

A man has seen the score his younger sister got in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME).

He said his sister also sat for the UTME organised by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) last year but didn't do too well.

The girl wants to study medicine and surgery. Photo credit: Facebook/Felix Otu and JAMB.

In a Facebook post by Felix Otu, it was revealed that the young girl had scored 279 in the 2023 UTME.

He disclosed that she wanted to study medicine and surgery but the result she got last year could not secure her admission.

Fast-forward to this year, she was able to score 317, and this has excited her elder brother.

Felix shared on Facebook:

"After scoring 279 last Jamb and refusing to start school as she was denied admission to her preferred course of study, she had to write again and scored 317 this time. Congratulations to our last born Joy as confident as ever."

Facebook reactions to JAMB UTME score

Mfonobong Udofia LushySleeky said:

"That's how stars do. More grace baby girl."

Deborah Ebhomien said:

"That’s amazing. God bless her. Congratulations babygirl, may you be at the top always."

Oto Xavier said:

"Congratulations my Joy. I love your confidence. You keep telling me Aunty don’t worry, I’ll make it. Thanks to Jesus that your imagination has turned to reality. Congratulations."

Faith Okon said:

"Congratulations, my dear. I'm so proud of you. You will do exploits."

Usoro Caroline said:

"Congratulations, smart baby girl. Keep growing in wisdom."

Private secondary school shares JAMB result

In a related story, a privately owned secondary school has posted the results of its students who sat for the 2024 JAMB UTME.

The school shared the performance of 69 students who it trained to sit for the UTME, showing that they scored high.

According to the result seen on the school's Facebook page, 9 students scored above 300 marks, while 50 students scored above 200.

