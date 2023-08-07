Black Clover filler list: your guide to the episodes to skip

Black Clover is one of the best animes that have captured the attention of many anime enthusiasts. It follows the story of two orphans who grow up in the Clover Kingdom wanting to become Magic Knights. The series has numerous episodes and requires a lot of time to watch. However, you must not necessarily watch all of them to follow the storyline. With the Black Clover filler list, you should know the exact episodes to skip.

You cannot lose the plot if you miss filler episodes of Black Clover anime. Not all anime series episodes are canon, and you need to identify filler episodes to skip to save time watching for a better watching experience. Here is the Black Clover filler list to guide you on the episodes not to watch and still not lose the plot.

Among the 170 episodes of Black Clover anime, 17 are filler. This means that you can skip watching them, and there will not be a significant effect. Below is the Black Clover filler guide.

1. Episode 29 - Path

This is the only filler in season one. It is a reflective episode where Gordon tells the story of Asta’s past to other Black Bulls. They reminisce about Asta’s beginnings, challenging battles, and determination to succeed. It also reveals that Yami is the one who invited Asta to join Black Bulls.

2. Episode 66 - The Eye of the Midnight Sun's Secret

This is one of the Black Clover filler episodes in season two. It is about Klaus telling Yuno and Mimosa the history behind Magic Knights and The Eye of the Midnight Sun. You learn about the secrets of the magic stone from The Witches’ Forest.

3. Episode 68 - Battle to the Death? Yami Vs. Jack

The longstanding grudge between Yami and Jack the Ripper comes to the fore when a food-selling competition degenerates into an altercation. Fearing that much damage could be done to the Clover Kingdom by Yami’s powers, Julius Novachrono jumps in to break the fight.

4. Episode 82 - Petit Clover! The Nightmarish Charmy Special!

Charmy wanders off into a nearby forest after leaving the battlefield. She stumbles on a wild mushroom, which happens to be poisonous and eats it. As a result, she starts to experience hallucinations similar to recycled clips of Black Clover’s episodes.

5. Episode 123 - Nero Reminiscences... Part One

This is the first filler in season three of the anime series and a reflective episode. Nero has survived for a long time because she has been using forbidden magic. While sitting on top of Black Bulls' base, she recalls long-ago events when Nero was Secré and her first encounter with the powerful mage.

6. Episode 124 - Nero Reminiscences... Part One

Secre’s reflection continues in this episode. She recalls Party’s reincarnation, the damage she caused alongside fellow elves, and how it all ended. She also thinks about what the future has in store for her.

7. Episode 125 - Return

It marks the Balck Bulls’ return to their original base, aiming to rebuild. However, they must first look for Yami’s beasts, who are on the run, fearing they may be dangerous as they are hungry.

8. Episode 131 - A New Resolve

Asta and Yuno are allowed to return home to Hage for a break. Asta had been blackmailed by local media and called a devil. Despite all that, he experiences family love as his father, sister, friends, and church warmly welcome him home, attesting to his good character.

9. Episode 134 - Those Who Have Been Gathered

On return to Black Bulls’ hideout, Asta and Noelle are abducted by Mereoleona and taken to the Vermillion estate. The duo join Captain Fuegoleon, Kirsch, Mimosa, and Sister Theresa, and Fuegoleon makes them perform silly party tricks.

10. Episode 135 - The One Who Has My Heart, My Mind, and Soul

This is another Black Clover filler episode to skip. It narrates the story of Finral, who is out to see how he can resist the charm of various ladies. He goes on romantic dates with multiple women but ultimately collides with Charlotte, who is on a date with Yami.

11. Episode 142 - Those Who Remain

Dazu Tayaku, who once lived with her husband and mother-in-law, uses catalyst magic. She spearheads a revenge mission among the Devil Banishers after the demise of her mother-in-law.

12. Episode 143 - The Tilted Scale

The Devil Banishers’ team, including Kabwe Carillon, assemble at Bow Nokude's house in Tiulyu after their failed attempt at capturing Asta. Owen confirms that Asta is still alive when he is presented to him by Noelle and Gordon Agrippa and discovers that Asta has taken a sleeping potion.

13. Episode 144 - Those Who Wish To Destroy Devils

Dazu Tayak is angry and blames the Magic Knights for not protecting her village after her husband and mother-in-law are killed. She leaves her village for the Devil Banishers headquarters.

14. Episode 145 - Rescue

The Black Bulls and a few Magic Knights secretly infiltrate Lehart and find a crowd of commoners gathered to witness servants of the devil dying. Meanwhile, Vanessa is quietly abducted by two Banishers on the condition that Secre and Marie will be killed if she does not leave with them.

15. Episode 146 - Those Who Worship the Devil

After a while, Kabue realises that the Devl Believers have been playing him a fool, and it is too late to turn against them. On the other hand, the Black Bull has a new mission of capturing the Devil Believer and rescuing Nero.

16. Episode 147 - Prepared to Die

Asta, Noelle, and Magna find the Devil Believers who had abducted Nero. The trio do all they can to save Nero. Ultimately, Magna goes back to Yami to report what unfolded.

17. Episode 148 - Become the Light That Shines Through the Darkness

Asta, alongside Noelle and Secre, break free, and when Nozel and Fuegoleon arrive, they are attacked by the Believers. However, their attempts are thwarted by a dragon from the strong magic region.

FAQs

Does Black Clover have filler? Not all episodes in Black Clover are canon, and there are some which are fillers. Is episode 29 of Black Clover filler? Yes, it is the first filler in the anime series. How much filler is in Black Clover? Black Clover has 17 filler episodes. What is the Black Clover filler percentage? The 17 filler episodes constitute 10 per cent of the anime series. Will Black Clover end at 170 episodes? Episode 170 is the last of the series as of now. Where does Black Clover filler end? The last filler of the anime series is episode 148, known as Become the Light That Shines Through the Darkness. How many episodes are there in Black Clover without filler? 153 episodes out of 170 of the series are canon.

Not all Black Clover episodes contribute to the main storyline, and therefore, it is crucial to focus on the canon ones to reduce the series-watching time. The above Black Clover filler list will guide you on which episodes to skip without interfering with the plot.

