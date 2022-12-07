57 fun facts about Florida that will make you want to plan a trip

Florida is a state located in the Southeastern region of the United States. Florida attained statehood in 1845, becoming America's 27th state. It is the third most populated state in America. Its capital is Tallahassee, located in the northwestern panhandle. Discover some fun facts about Florida that you likely did not know about before.

Florida is a state in the southeastern United States that is known for its beautiful beaches, sunny weather, and unique wildlife. It is the only state in the United States that borders both the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean, and it is home to the Everglades National Park, the largest subtropical wilderness in the country. Florida is also home to many popular tourist attractions, including Walt Disney World and Universal Studios.

Fun facts about Florida

Florida is a well-known vacation destination for millions of people each year. Tourists gather on Florida beaches, beach towns, theme parks, and recreational facilities throughout the year. Whether you are looking for your next great summer vacation, or want a quick weekend getaway, consider Florida as your next visit.

Florida facts for kids

Florida is also called the Sunshine State and is home to Disney World, Universal Studios and some of the best beaches in the country. It is a great place to visit with kids. However, there are many other interesting things that make Florida a coveted destination for children.

The capital of Florida is Tallahassee.

Everglades National Park in South Florida is the only place on earth where alligators and crocodiles co-exist in the same ecosystem.

The state has the most golf courses of any state in America. The state has more than 1,300 public and private golf courses, more than any other state in America. It is also home to the World Golf Hall of Fame and Museum in St. Augustine.

Key West is the southernmost point in the continental United States.

Florida has the longest coastline in the continental US. The state has 825 miles of accessible beaches for locals and tourists alike.

Florida is where the world's first scheduled passenger service airline flew. On 1 January 1914, the world's first scheduled passenger airline service took flight and operated between Tampa and St. Petersburg.

Manatees are the best part of Florida. These animals are relatively harmless animals who are also friendly with humans, but it is recommended that people do not go very close to them.

The Bayshore Boulevard is the world's longest continuous sidewalk stretching 4.5 miles. You will see a lot of cyclists, joggers, and tourists.

Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando is the most visited entertainment resort complex in the world, with an average of 58 million annual visitors.

It is home to the dive capital of the world. The Florida Keys are breathtaking islands that offer incredible diving opportunities.

St. Augustine is the oldest and continuously occupied European settlement in the continental United States, founded in September 1565.

There are no dinosaur fossils in Florida. This is because, at the time of the dinosaurs, Florida was entirely underwater.

In 1908, Jacksonville became the state’s “Hollywood”, with many early movies being produced there.

It is the only state to have a tropical climate besides Hawaii. It is one of the country’s most ecologically diverse states.

St Petersburg holds the Guinness World Record for the sunniest days on average per year.

NASA launched its first communication satellite from Florida. Called Echo 1, scientists established the satellite from Cape Canaveral into the planet's orbit on 12 August 1960.

Interesting facts about Florida

Florida is one of the liveliest states in America and statistically ranks second as one of the fastest-growing states in America. Here are some amusing facts about Florida you didn't know before.

The state got its name from Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León, who named it 'La Florida', meaning "land of flowers".

The state is the flattest state in America. Florida’s mean elevation is only 100 feet. The state’s highest natural point, Britton Hill, is only 345 feet above sea level.

The state produces the most oranges in America. The state makes 75% of the country’s oranges and accounts for 40% of the world’s orange juice supply.

Destin is the most visited city on Florida's Emerald Coast. The Emerald Coast is renowned for its beautiful white sandy beaches.

It is the only state that borders the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean.

Tampa, Orlando, and St. Petersburg are other major cities in Florida.

The state is bordered by the Gulf of Mexico to the west, Alabama to the northwest, Georgia to the north, the Bahamas and the Atlantic Ocean to the east, and the Straits of Florida and Cuba to the south.

The state is a peninsula, meaning it is almost completely surrounded by water.

It is the 3rd most populous, the 22nd most extensive, and the 8th most densely populated of the 50 states of the United States.

The state is the spring break capital of America, drawing an average of 2.7 million students to its beaches each year.

It is known as “The Sunshine State”, although it ranks number 10 in the US when it comes to annual sunshine.

The state has the world's largest collection of Art Deco and Streamline Moderne buildings.

Florida is also the third-largest barrier reef in the entire world, behind Australia and the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef System that runs from Mexico to Honduras.

The city of Jacksonville was named after General Andrew Jackson, the first military governor of the state.

The Florida Panther is the official state animal, but it is the state’s most endangered animal.

The state has the highest lightning strikes per capita rate in the United States.

It is famous for its contributions to space travel. The Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral still launches rockets. It's an active space centre.

The World Golf Hall of Fame & Museum is located in St Augustine, Florida and features a golf simulator and golf museum.

Spain controlled the state until 1762.

Freedom Tower in Miami, built in 1925, played an important role in hosting Cuban refugees after the 1959 Cuban Revolt.

Famous Floridians include actor Wesley Snipes, actresses Eva Mendes and Victoria Justice, singer Ariana Grande, blogger Perez Hilton, and comedian Carrot Top.

Weird Florida facts

Florida is attractive and unique in the strangest way. Check out these weird and funny things about Florida that keep tourists coming from all over the world.

Carrabelle city in Florida has the smallest police station in the world. It is the size of an old telephone booth.

Wherever you are in the state, you're never more than 60 miles from the nearest body of salt water.

In Florida, it is illegal for an unmarried woman to skydive on Sundays.

In Miami Beach, no one is allowed to bring a pig with them to the beach

has a museum of poop. The South Florida Museum has the world’s largest collection of fossilized poo.

In Miami Beach, persons face up to thirty days in jail for selling oranges on the sidewalk.

Women may be fined for falling asleep under the dryer, as can the salon owner.

It is illegal in the state to skateboard without a license.

Once a year, thousands of Floridians stand at the state line and toss dead fish into Alabama. Contestants in the Mullet Toss throw dead fish across the state line into Alabama.

The Sunshine State is the 29th most obese state.

Singing in public in a swimsuit is technically illegal in the state.

In Florida's southwest region, there is a city named Cape Coral where it is illegal to park a pick-up truck in front of your own house or even in your driveway.

Orlando is thronged by a massive number of visitors, which is equivalent to Atlanta’s population.

The Florida Keys announced themselves independent under the name “The Conch Republic” in 1982. However, this lasted only two minutes.

Trivia about Florida

Florida is a beautiful and great place to spend your holiday or vacation. It is a perfect spot to catch some rays, see a rocket launch, and explore national parks.

The Everglades is the large area of swampland found in southern Florida

It is the 27th state of the USA and gained statehood in 1845 under President John Tyler.

The state has the nickname: "The Sunshine State". The motto of the state is: "In God we trust".

Jacksonville, Florida, is the largest city in the United States of America.

The first integrated professional baseball game took place in Florida.

It is the world's biggest producer of grapefruit.

Approximately one thousand people move to the each day.

Florida is a great and famous state in America with so many amazing things. From its beach resorts, amusement parks, warm and sunny climate, and nautical recreation, there are many facts about Florida you did not know before. The above fun facts about Florida will help you share exciting and knowledgeable things about this US state.

