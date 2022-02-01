Sarah Schauer’s biography: age, birthday, partner, college

Who is Sarah Schauer? She is an American social media influencer, and co-host of a podcast named Violating Community Guidelines. She is widely known for sharing comedic videos, and lifestyle vlogs.

Sarah Schauer first became popular through Vine. She moved to other platforms like YouTube when it was shut down and began creating more content. She has been featured in Funny or Die, PR Weekly and was nominated for the Shorty Award Viner of the Year in 2017.

Profile summary

Full name: Sarah Schauer

Sarah Schauer Gender: Non-binary

Non-binary Date of birth: 5 October 1993

5 October 1993 Age: 27 years old (as of February 2022)

27 years old (as of February 2022) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence: Greenville, South Carolina, US

Greenville, South Carolina, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Lesbian

Lesbian Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 56

56 Body measurements in inches: 34-26-38

34-26-38 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-66-96

86-66-96 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Grey

Grey Siblings: 2

2 Brother: Jake

Jake Sister: Hannah

Hannah Relationship status: Single

Single University: Old Dominion University

Old Dominion University Profession: Social media influencer

Social media influencer TikTok: @sarahschauer

@sarahschauer Instagram: @sarahschauer

@sarahschauer YouTube: Sarah Schauer

Sarah Schauer Twitter: @sarahschauer

Sarah Schauer’s biography

Schauer was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States of America. She has two siblings, a brother called Jake and a sister called Hannah.

Are Sarah Schauer and Brittany really cousins?

Sarah and Brittany Broski have no blood relations. However, they are very close friends and have been roommates for a while. Brittany is also a content creator on TikTok and YouTube. She became popular online for her clip Kombucha girl on TikTok.

The roommates have collaborated to make multiple popular videos on TikTok and YouTube, including their video series Zillow Gone Wild. In addition, they currently run a podcast together.

When is Sarah Schauer's birthday?

The content creator was born on 5 October 1993. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

How old is Sarah Schauer?

As of February 2022, Sarah Schauer's age is 27 years old.

Where did Sarah Schauer go to college?

Sarah Schauer attended college at Old Dominion University. She was a marketing and business analytics student and graduated in 2016. She was a member of a sorority, namely Alpha Phi.

What is Sarah Schauer known for?

Sarah is known for being a content creator who creates hilarious videos. She launched her YouTube channel on 7th May 2018. She mainly posts reaction videos, as well as funny DIYs. Her channel currently has 525 thousand subscribers.

She is also popular on TikTok with 1.9 million followers. Sarah Schauer's Instagram account currently has 231 thousand followers, while her Twitter account has over 497 thousand followers.

She and Brittany Broski co-host the podcast Violating Community Guidelines. They talk about what they don't like about the internet and what they appreciate about it.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she worked as a social media professional at TechArk | Digital Creative Agency. She also worked as a copywriter for EP+Co between November 2017 to October 2019 and BuzzFeed between December 2019 and January 2020.

Who is Sarah Schauer's partner?

The content creator is presently single. She is a lesbian who identifies as non-binary.

Schauer has been quite public about her previous relationships. She was recently in a relationship with Emily Motti. Sarah Schauer's ex-girlfriend is also a TikTok star and has appeared in several of Sarah's YouTube videos. The two have been together in 2021 and broke up in August of the same year.

Before that, Sarah was dating Bri Clemens, who also frequently appeared on Schauer's YouTube channel. They were in a relationship since late 2019 until mid-2020.

Sarah Schauer is a content creator who has gained popularity on Vine and has since successfully made a career on YouTube and TikTok. She is a host of Violating Community Guidelines with her friend and roommate Brittany Broski.

