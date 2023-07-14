Verizon commercial actors: who starred in the brand’s ads?

Verizon is an American company that offers voice, data and video services. The firm, founded by Bell Atlantic Corp and GTE Corp in 2000, has gained popularity due to its entertaining and enlightening adverts. As a result, fans are curious about the faces appearing in their brand's adverts. This article has a list of all Verizon commercial actors.

Alix Gitter and Paul Marcarelli are among Verizon's commercial actors. Photo: @fifers3000, @alixgitter, @paulmarcarelli on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Verizon communication deals with wireless services, TV services and smartphones. The brand's adverts have gone viral because the feature talented actors who create entertaining adverts to enlighten customers about their products and services. These Verizon actors do an extraordinary job of ensuring its customers know about the company, boosting its image.

Verizon commercial actors

If you have encountered any Verizon commercial adverts, you must be curious to know the actors performing in those commercials. They usually capture viewers' attention in their adverts as they market their products. Who is in the Verizon commercials? Below are actors in the Verizon adverts.

1. Cyrina Fiallo

Actress Cyrina Fiallo at the UNICEF Next Generation Third Annual UNICEF Black & White Masquerade Ball benefiting UNICEF's lifesaving programs in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

Cyrina Fiallo is a famous media personality that plays the character of Mary in the Verizon commercial. She is known for featuring in the Unlimited Plans are Going Ultra advert. The actress has won the hearts of many due to her hilarious performance. She is exciting and funny, making people want to watch her adverts more than once.

Cyrina Fiallo was born on 29 December 1991 in Miami, Florida, United States of America. Aside from being famous as an actress, she is also an author. She is best known for her role as Vonnie on the Disney Channel series Good Luck Charlie. She has appeared in television adverts for brands such as Subaru, Capital One and Samsung.

2. Kovar McClure

Kovar McClure is also another spokesperson for Verizon. He is known for performing in Verizon commercials in a way that capture the viewers' hearts. He performs with high authenticity, and his adverts have emotional depth. The actor appears as the emotional guy on Verizon's Seven Times the Entertainment alongside Kate McKinnon.

Besides being known as a Verizon commercial cast, Kovar McClure is also a writer and director. He was born in Winkler County, Texas, United States of America. He has also been seen in commercials for the Super Bowl. He has appeared in films like The Fosters, General Hospital and Home Again.

3. Kate McKinnon

American actress Kate McKinnon.Photo: @k.atemckinnon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kate McKinnon is another Verizon commercial actress known for her sense of humour that captures viewers' attention. She is an American actress, comedian, writer and singer. She was born on 6 January 1984 in Sea Cliff, New York, United States of America. She is known for the comedy series Saturday Night Live and The Big Gay Sketch.

She is known for the new Verizon commercials about their new iPhones. Her ability to captivate audiences with humour has made her famous in Verizon adverts. The actress is renowned for her amusing walking style in red high heels in commercials. She has appeared in movies like Ghostbusters (2016) and Balls Out (2014).

4. Milana Aleksandrovna

Milana Aleksandrovna Vayntrub at the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Captain Marvel" at Dolby Theatre on March 4, 2019, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jesse Grant (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Milana Aleksandrova is also another Verizon's actress, known for her engaging and relatable performances. She has worked for AT&T television adverts as a saleswoman Lily. She started her acting career at an early age. She has close to 70 acting credits to her name as of this writing.

The actress, born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, started working for Verizon in 2020. She has appeared in various television shows such as Yahoo, This Is Us, and I Love You America. Aside from her acting career, she is also a famous comedian and activist. She played the role of Curious Woman in the CollegeHumour Originals television series.

5. Paul Marcarelli

Paul Marcarelli is an American actor known for playing the Wireless customer in Verizon commercials. He was born on 24 May 1970 in Connecticut, United States of America. He is known for appearing in the brand's commercials with his phrase, "Can you hear me now." This phrase has made him popular among fans that have seen the adverts.

Paul Marcarelli started appearing in commercials in his early twenties. He is known for other commercials like Sprint. He is currently the spokesperson of the T-Mobile. Paul is also a famous writer and producer.

6. Nathan Maurice Goldberg

Nathan Maurice Goldberg stars in Verizon's Mix and Match Family Unlimited Plans ad. Photo: @StewartTalent

Source: Twitter

Nathan Maurice Goldberg is known for his ability to connect with audiences with his powerful performances. He has become one of the famous Verizon spokespeople doing a great job ensuring the brand's success. He is known for his role as Jimmy in the television series, The Blacklist. He appears as the boy with glasses in the Mix and Match Family Unlimited Plans.

7. Alix Gitter

American actress, Alix Gitter. Photo: @alixgitter on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Alix Gitter is an actress born on 6 May 1989 in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. She is the woman in Verizon commercials advertising the iPhone 13 pro. She is an outstanding actress known for films like Bones, A Mother’s Rage and Longmire.

8. Andy Merill

Andy Merill is the voice of Brak in Verizon commercials. His hilarious performances in adverts have made him popular among fans. He is an American voice actor born on 27 November 1966 in Ohio, United States of America. He is known for voicing the Cartoon Network character of Brak. He was the star of The Brak Show animated series. Andy graduated with a degree in communications from the University of Kentucky.

9. C. Martin Croker

Martin Crocker was an American animator, voice actor and comedian. He portrays the voice of Zorak in Verizon. Martin passed away in 2016, but his distinctive voice is memorable among his fans. He is known for films like Space Ghost Coast to Coast and Toonami Game Reviews.

10. Gerardo Prat

Spanish journalist and radio host, and voice-over artist Gerardo Prat. Photo: @BeeAudio

Source: Twitter

Gerardo Prat is a Spanish journalist and radio host, and voice-over artist. He is known for appearing in Verizon's Spanish 5G Ultra Wideband Network. He has worked as a voice-over artist for over 15 years. He has worked in trailers and promos for Warner Bros and Disney studios.

Verizon adverts are entertaining and enlighten customers more about their products. Some of the most popular Verizon commercial actors include Paul Marcarelli and Cyrina Fiallo. They have significantly contributed to the brand's visibility in the competitive market.

11. Seth Meyers

Host Seth Meyers during the monologue on 26 April 2023. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Source: Getty Images

Seth Meyers is the latest addition to Verizon's commercial cast. He starred in the Phone You Want on Us advert. Meyers is not a new name in the entertainment industry–he is a TV host, comedian, actor, and producer.

12. Cecily Strong

Cecily Strong speaks onstage at the Human Rights Campaign 2023 Greater New York Dinner at Marriott Marquis Times Square on February 04, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Source: Getty Images

Another popular face on the Verizon ads is Cecily Strong. She joined the brand in 2022, appearing in the i14 Pro commercials alongside Adam Scoot. Initially, she worked with Seth Meyers on Saturday Night Live. Apart from acting, she is a comedian, producer, author, and singer.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the 30 tallest actresses in the world. The entertainment industry has several tall actresses who have captured the attention of their fans with their heights. They are known for their remarkable stature in Hollywood.

Elle Fanning from Wonderland is one of the tallest actresses, 5 feet 9 inches tall. She is from Conyers, Georgia, United States of America. Other actresses with impressive stature include Moon Bloodgood and Nicole Kidman.

Source: Legit.ng