Megan Fox’s kids: how many children does the actress have?

Megan Fox is an actress and model from the United States of America. She is known for her notable roles in movies like Jennifer's Body, Midnight in the Switchgrass and Till Death. She has won awards like the Scream Award for Best Science Fiction Actress. Aside from her thriving career, Megan Fox is also a mother. Find out who Megan Fox's kids are, their father and their ages.

Megan Fox attends the Revolve Gallery at Hudson Yards on September 09, 2021, in New York City. Photo: Gotham/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Megan Fox was born on 16 May 1986 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, United States of America. She started acting and modelling at age 13. The actress has her breakthrough role in Transformers which she won a National Movie Award for Best Performance by a Female in 2007.

Full name Megan Denise Fox Gender Female Date of birth 16 May 1986 Age 37 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Oak Ridge, California, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4'' Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Body measurements in inches 34-22-32 Body measurements in centimetres 86-56-81 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother Gloria Darlene Fox Father Franklin Thomas Fox Siblings 1 Relationship status Engaged Partner Machine Gun Kelly Children 3 School Kingston Elementary School, St. Lucie West Centennial High School Profession Actress, model Instagram @meganfox

Megan Fox’s kids

How many kids does Megan Fox have? The famous actress has three children, Noah Shannon Green, Bodhi Ransom Green and Journey River Green. Megan Fox’s children are from her previous marriage to Brian Austin Green, an American actor. She is also a mother to Brian Austin's son, Kassius Lijah, who is from his past marriage.

The actress first met on the American sitcom Hope & Faith set in 2004. They got engaged in 2006 and got married on 24 June 2010. Their wedding took place at the Four Seasons Resort on Maui. However, in May 2020, Brian confirmed his split from Megan in his podcast. Their marriage ended in 2021, and they have moved on with new partners.

Megan is currently dating American rapper, singer and songwriter Machine Gun Kelly. They got engaged in January 2022. Brian Austin Green is in a relationship with Sharma Burgess. Though the two have new partners, they share joint and legal custody of their sons.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s kids

How long was Megan Fox married to Brian Austin? Their marriage lasted over eleven years, and they share three children. They include:

Noah Shannon Green

Noah is Megan Fox and Brian Austin's firstborn. He was born on 27 September 2012 in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. He celebrates his birthday on the 27th of September each year. He participates in athletics and loves soccer.

Bodhi Ransom Green

Bodhi Ransom is the actress' second child with the Brian Austin. He was born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. He celebrates his birthday on the 12th of February each year. His zodiac sign is Aquarius. Bodhi loves painting.

Journey River Green

Journey River Green was born on 4 August 2016 in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. She is Megan Fox and Brian Austin’s last born. His zodiac sign is Leo. His Father, Brian Austin, frequently shares photos with her two brothers on Instagram.

How old are Megan Fox's kids?

Megan Fox’s kids’ ages are as follows; Noah Shannon Green, her first child, is 10 years old as of 2023. Her second child Bodhi Ransom was born on 12 February 2014, making him 9 years old as of 2023. Her last born, Journey River, is 6 years old.

How many daughters does Megan Fox have?

The prominent actress has three boys, Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom and Journey River. She has no daughter at the moment.

FAQs

Who is Megan Fox? She is an actress and model best known for films like Above the Shadows, Midnight in the Switchgrass and Till Death. Where is Megan Fox from? The actress hails from Oak Ridge, Tennessee, United States of America, How old is Megan Fox? She is 37 years old as of 2023. She was born on 16 May 1986. How many children does Megan Fox have? The American model has three children from her marriage to Brian Austin Green. Does Megan Fox have a daughter? No, she has only sons but no daughter. Who are Megan Fox’s sons? They are named Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom and Journey River. What is Megan Fox's height? She stands at 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres.

Megan Fox is a prominent actress and model from the United States of America. Her popularity as an actress has made many people interested in her personal life, especially her children. Megan Fox's kids are Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

