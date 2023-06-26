15 best Kevin Costner movies that made him the legend he is

Kevin Costner is undoubtedly a top-notch Hollywood actor, having been featured in some of the best Hollywood movies and TV series. The A-list actor made his acting debut in 1981 when he portrayed John Logan in Malibu Hot Summer, and since then, he has landed several acting roles and won coveted awards such as the Oscars. What are the best Kevin Costner movies that made him a name in the movie world? Here is a look at the actor’s career-defining movie appearances.

Kevin Costner has been in the entertainment industry for over four decades as an actor, film producer and director. His notable awards include the Oscars, Golden Globe, and Primetime Emmy. Even though he is a movie star, not all his movies are hits and here is a list of Kevin Costner's movies that made him a bigwig in the industry.

Best Kevin Costner movies

Which Kevin Costner movies caught your attention? According to his IMDb profile, the actor has appeared in over 50 films and has been a favourite among movie lovers. Here are 15 Kevin Costner movies ranked as the best.

1. Dances with the Wolves (1990)

The film stars Kevin Costner as Lieutenant Dunbar. After wounding his leg in a war, it has to be amputated, but he is not for the idea and chooses to die in the war. He meets an Indian tribe Lakota and develops a liking for their lifestyle.

The tribe accepts him and names him Dances with the Wolves, and he later falls in love with a white lady called Stands With A Fist. An army later attacks the tribe, and Dunbar has to make a hard decision that will affect him and the tribe he now loves.

2. JFK (1991)

The drama thriller features among Kevin Costner's top movies and was directed by Oliver Stone and written by Jim Garrison and Jim Mars. Costner portrays Jim Garrison in the 1991 movie, which tells the investigative story after the assassination of President J. F. Kennedy.

Garrison, a New Orleans district attorney, investigates the assassination of the president, but he is confronted with resistance from the government officers. He is forced to close the case after the main suspect in the assassination is killed. However, he later reopens the case after encountering new evidence of conspiracy.

3. The Untouchables (1987)

Costner portrays Treasury agent Eliot Ness who is out to stop a merciless Chicago gangster AI Capone. After several failed attempts to bring the gangster down, he realises that the police department is corrupt and can never be relied on in the battle. He recruits a group of incorruptible men and renews his determination to bring AI Capone to book.

4. Hidden Figures (2016)

The actor appears as AI Harrison in the film, which tells the story of three African-American female mathematicians serving in NASA. Mathematicians Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson work together to launch astronaut John Glenn into Space. They overcame different challenges to make the historic launch that lived to inspire generations to dream big.

5. Field of Dreams (1987)

Ray Kinsella (Kevin Costner) hears a mysterious voice on his corn farm telling him, "If you build it, he will come." He interprets it as a directive to build a baseball field on his farm and does so with the help of his wife, Annie Kinsella. Ghosts of great baseball players, including Shoeless Joe Jackson, emerge to play on the field, and there is much more to come.

6. A Perfect World (1993)

In the crime drama movie, Butch (Kevin Costner) escapes from jail and kidnaps a boy. As he runs away from the pursuit of police officers, he develops a close bond with the boy. One of the police officers, Red Garnett, knows Butch is kind-hearted, but he has no alternative but to pursue and ultimately get the young boy.

7. Open Range (2003)

Boss Spearman is accompanied by Mose and Charley (Kevin Costner) as they drive a herd of cattle across a large tract of land. Mose leaves to replenish a few supplies at a village but never returns after Denton Baxter and his men attack him. Sensing that something terrible might have happened to their colleague, Spearman and Charley plan a rescue and revenge mission.

8. McFarland, USA (2015)

Jim White (Kevin Costner) joins a new high school in California as a track coach. The school population is predominately Latino, and as he catches up with his track team, he notices they are exceptionally talented in running. It is not only their physical abilities, but their family ties, work ethic, and commitment all contribute to their success.

9. Molly’s Game (2017)

The daughter of Larry Bloom (Kevin Costner) is a talented skier with Olympic aspirations. She lives a different life running the world’s most exclusive high-stakes card game and is arrested by FBI agents. She has no allies but has to rely on criminal defence lawyer Charlie Jaffey to help her. However, the lawyer soon discovers that there is much more than what is published by the media.

10. Mr. Brooks (2007)

Earl Brooks (Kevin Costner) portrays the picture of a successful and respected businessman. However, secretly, he delights in killing people, and it is an addiction he struggles to contain. He resolves to abandon his murderous ways, but not before he commits one last final murder. A person witnesses the murder, and soon, detectives pursue Brook, who does everything possible to avoid arrest.

11. Thirteen Days (2000)

Thirteen Days is one of Kevin Costner's best movies, released in 2000. In October 1962, US President J. F. Kennedy realised that the Soviet Union intended to place nuclear weapons that could destroy a large part of the US in Cuba. The president and his advisors have only 13 days to devise a plan against the Soviets and save their country.

12. Silverado (1985)

Rambling man Emmett leads a group of misfit cowboys, including Jake (Kevin Costner). They assist a group of settlers in eradicating thieves and then reach the troubled town of Silverado. They realise the town is controlled by a greedy rancher and corrupt sheriff whom they have a score to settle.

13. The Big Chill (1983)

A group of friends come together after the shocking demise of one of their friends, Alex. During the reunion, they dwell on memories of their late friend, and multiple issues arise, including betrayals, personal truths, and sacrifices which threaten their togetherness.

14. Bull Durham (1988)

Crash Davis (Kevin Costner), a veteran baseball player, is hired to train an up-and-coming baseball player Ebby Calvin 'Nuke' LaLoosh. However, things take a different twist as the two start a romantic relationship with Annie Savoy, a groupie of the sport.

15. Man of Steel (2013)

A spacecraft lands on Jonathan Kent (Kevin Costner) and his wife’s farm, and they find a child in it whom they name Clark. Clark had been sent to Earth on a spacecraft after their planet Krypton faced imminent destruction. Clark is not out of the woods yet as he realises some of the survivors of Krypton followed him to Earth and are after him.

With over 60 acting credits, Kevin Costner is one of the most accomplished actors in Hollywood. He has a four-decade entertainment career and is known for some of the best movies. If you want to watch the best Kevin Costner movies, the above compilation is a great selection you can enjoy with your loved ones.

