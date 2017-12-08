How to use DStv self service to reset DStv after payment

DStv self service is a very convenient and reliable customer care service from Multichoice Africa Limited. DStv Nigeria is under Multichoice Africa Limited, a South Africa-based satellite cable TV company. Therefore, a large population in Nigeria enjoys this Digital Satellite Television.

A DStv decoder and remote. Photo: @Lemo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

DStv self service enables you to make subscription payments using Global pay, PayU, e Tranzact, Eazy Money, Page e-Pay, Quick teller, any bank in Nigeria, and more options. Customers rarely experience missing channels. If this happens to you, use the DStv self service to reset the decoders and access all channels in your package without interruptions.

DStv self service Nigeria

Learn how to manage your subscriptions, reset your channels, and do more tasks using the DStv Nigeria self service. This online service will help you solve many DStv issues from the comfort of your home.

Why is my DStv not showing after subscription?

Channels in your DStv package are likely to miss after your subscription expires and if you do not plug the smart card into the decoder while making payments. Therefore, you should follow all instructions about renewing your DStv subscription to avoid missing channels.

How to activate DStv after payment

If you realize some DStv channels are missing after making your payment, reset your decoder via:

The Dstv Nigeria SMS shortcode

The Dstv USSD code

The DStv self service portal

On the DStv decoder

A flat-screen TV in the living room. Photo: pexels.com, @Designecologist (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Before resetting, make sure you have renewed your DStv subscription (made payments), connect your decoder to the power source and connect the smartcard to the decoder.

1. How to reset DStv after payment via SMS

Resetting your DStv using an SMS is quick. Follow these steps:

Open your phone's text message app.

Type RESET , leave a space, and type your DStv smartcard number/decoder IUC number.

, leave a space, and type your DStv smartcard number/decoder IUC number. Send the message to the Dstv Nigeria SMS shortcode 30333.

You will receive a confirmation message informing you the request is being processed.

DStv will restore all channels in your package in less than 15 minutes.

2. How to reset DStv after payment via SMS

The process works on all networks, just like the above process:

Dial *288*2# and select 1 .

. Enter your DStv smartcard number and user name.

Select the option for fixing errors.

Select the "E16" error and press the call button.

3. How to reset DStv channels on the decoder

DStv fixes the missing channels error immediately after you complete the following process:

Place a finger on the DStv decoder's RESET button and another on the Standby button.

button and another on the button. Press the buttons at the same time.

The DStv decoder display panel will show " dL ."

." Long press the TV/Audio and the P+ buttons simultaneously.

and the buttons simultaneously. Hold onto the buttons until the decoder displays the words " done ."

." Your decoder and channels have been reset successfully.

A TV is placed on a stand. Photo: pexels.com, @Designecologist (modified by author)

Source: UGC

4. How to use the eazy DStv self service portal

The DStv self service portal is also easy to use. Here are steps to follow:

Visit the www.dstv.com self service portal.

Click Fix Errors .

. Enter your surname or mobile number and DStv smartcard number.

Click on Sign in .

. Click Fix Errors .

. Enter your DStv smartcard number in the dialogue box provided.

Select the DStv reset code “E16” from the displayed error codes.

Enter the text displayed in the captcha box.

Click on Fix Error.

DStv customer care Nigeria

If these options do not work, call, email, visit one of DStv's customer care centres, or check their website for more details. The DStv Nigeria customer care agents provide instant solutions to customers' complaints. Here are their contacts:

DStv customer care number in Nigeria: +234 908 236 8533

+234 908 236 8533 DStv email: dstv@mwebnigeria.com

dstv@mwebnigeria.com Multichoice email: dstv@nigeria.multichoice.co.za

dstv@nigeria.multichoice.co.za Twitter: @DStvNg

@DStvNg Instagram: @dstvnigeria

@dstvnigeria Website: DSTV

A TV is on a wooden stand. Photo: unsplash.com, @Samuel Regan-Asante (modified by author)

Source: UGC

DStv Nigeria address for Lagos and Abuja

Below are their Lagos and Abuja office locations for those who may want to visit them:

Digital Satellite Television Nigeria Lagos

Plot 1381 Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

DStv Nigeria Abuja

3 Kaura Namoda Street Area 3 Garki, Legion House, Abuja.

Why is my DStv not working after subscription?

Your DStv is not showing after payment because you did not pug the decoder was off, or you did not plug the smart card into the decoder when making the payment.

DStv self service has given clients the privilege of handling issues concerning their decoders from the comfort of their homes. As a result, more people enjoy watching DStv channels and using their customer care services 24/7.

