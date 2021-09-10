10 best Gundam series that both beginners and old fans will enjoy

The Gundam series was created in 1979 by Yoshiyuki Tomino and has since blossomed into one of the highest-grossing media franchises in Japan and the rest of the world. The franchise has expanded to include video games, manga, movies, and some highly popular plastic toys known as Gunpla. The best Gundam series are quite interesting, a fact that explains the genre's massive following in today's world.

Most TV shows under the Gundam sub-genre are based on military fiction and are closely associated with the giant robot genre of films and series.

The best Gundam series of all time

Here is a look at the 10 best Gundam series ranked from 10 to 1.

10. Mobile Suit Gundam Wing (1995)

This was the sixth instalment of the hugely popular franchise and was among the first ones available for viewers outside Japan. Surprisingly, this series was far more successful in America than in Japan. It is widely regarded as the genre's entry point into the USA.

The show's storyline revolves around a war between Earth and its colonies located in the fictional Earth-Moon system. While the show's pace and writing are not as good as others in the franchise, its polished graphics earn it a spot on the list of top Gundam series.

9. Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team (1996)

This series aired not so long after the hugely popular Gundam Wing. The events in this television show take place in Universal Century 0079, a fictional region in Southeast Asia. The Principality of Zion is in a war against the Earth Federation to control the available resources.

The intricate balance of romance, action and amazing characters make this one of the best Gundam series to watch.

The series is notably short, with only 12 episodes. Still, it is worth the watch.

8. Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn (2010)

Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn is based on a novel by Harutoshi Fukui. The series was first released as a series of web animations back in 2010 before being redone into a television show. The show follows the story of the fabled Laplace's Box, a mystical item with the power to alter Earth's ruling structure.

An ongoing conspiracy involving the box threatens to start a war between Neo Zeon and the Earth Federation. One day, as fate would have it, Banagher Links happens upon the box's key and must now decide what to do with it.

7. Turn-A Gundam (1999)

This show is remarkably different from other series on this list. It avoids the typical violence associated with most shows, instead opting for a laid-back storyline and plot that would be perfect even for beginners who do not know much about the sub-genre.

In a way, the story in Turn-A Gundam feels like a conclusion of the entire Gundam franchise. It gives viewers resolutions to numerous issues and conflicts those other shows typically leave unsolved.

6. Gundam Build Fighters (2013)

The show tells the story of Sei Lori, a young boy who wishes to be like his father in all aspects. Sadly, Sei only excels at building Gunpla toys. His story changes one day when he comes across another boy known as Reji who can make his Gunpla fight.

5. Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin (2015)

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin is set in the year 0068 of the Universal Century and follows Casval Rem, a young man thrown into a state of chaos after his father is assassinated. Before his death, Rem's father was an active crusader for the rights of those living away from the surface of the Earth.

After the assassination, Rem and his sister are taken away from their home and separated. What follows is an intriguing story about the two in one of the best Gundam series of all time.

4. Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket (1989)

Most TV series in the robot genre are usually worth watching because of the fast-paced actions and combat sequences. However, Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket is notably different. While it has its fair share of combat and violence, the show would still be remarkable even if the robots were removed from the storyline.

The show highlights the effects of the One Year War on Earth and Zeon Neo. The inclusion of a tragic romance story between the characters makes this one of the best Gundam series for newcomers looking to get into the franchise.

3. Mobile Suit Gundam 00 (2007)

This show is set in a distant future during which mankind has exhausted Earth's entire fossil fuel reserves. This has forced people to resort to solar power as the only source of energy. While fully viable, the solar power plan has resulted in conflicts between rich and poor countries, resulting in a full-blown war.

Amidst the conflict, an unknown group decides to use force in a bid to bring peace on Earth. The group uses specialised humanoids known as Gundams.

2. Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans (2015)

This series is set 300 years after an intergalactic conflict almost wiped out every colony on Earth. Since then, violence and poverty have become synonymous with the survivors, who must learn how to carve a place for themselves amidst the chaos.

Unsurprisingly, this is one of the saddest Gundam series but also one of the most captivating to watch.

1. Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam (1985)

Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam is the best Gundam series in 2021. The show is set 7 years after the events of the One Year War. It follows Kamille Bidan as he tries to balance good and evil in a world filled with the undeniable effects of a colossal war.

What is considered the best Gundam series?

Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam (1985) is considered the best Gundam series of all time. Its beautifully crafted plot, appealing graphics, and a touch of emotion make it an amazing show.

What is the best Gundam anime to start with?

The best Gundam series to start with is Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket. The show is set in the final days of the One Year War, the massive conflict that ended in disastrous losses for the Earth Federation.

What makes this the best Gundam series for beginners is its scope. The story is told from the perspective of civilians as opposed to soldiers, as is common with most series in the franchise.

The best Gundam series combines aspects of romance, action, and combat into well-woven storylines with relatable characters. While the sub-genre is widely known for the massive robots, some of the entries on this list have some of the most emotional stories of the entire anime genre.

