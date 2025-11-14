Here are 10+ latest Yoruba movies of 2025 and where to watch them

Film lovers across Nigeria and the African continent are in for a treat with the latest Yoruba movies of 2025. These films and series sequels, such as Gbotiku, Koleoso, Eru, Agbami, Kiifeani, and Lojiji, explore a myriad of genres, from family dramas to historical epics, romance, and spiritual thrillers.

Some of the latest Yoruba movies of 2025 include: Eru, Omo Ewe, Wehinwo, Labake Eleyin Oro, Omo Ajongolo, and Iwariri. Photo: @apatatv (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The latest Yoruba films, released in 2025, span genres such as drama, mystery, romance, thriller, and epic.

The Nollywood flicks can be watched on leading YouTube channels like ApataTV+ , YorubaPlus , Iteledicon Studio , Yorubahood , and Apankufor TV .

, , , , and . The films can be accessed on streaming channels such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Showmax, as well as movie apps like IbakaTV, NGMovies, and GLO-TV.

such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Showmax, as well as like IbakaTV, NGMovies, and GLO-TV. Parts 3 and 4 of the seven-part Koleoso series have set records with millions of views in a single day after release.

Top 10+ latest Yoruba movies of 2025

For Nollywood fans, the 2025 watchlist lineup is packed with hard-hitting epics, period dramas, romances, and spiritual thrillers. This list includes the much-awaited Koleoso film series, whose parts have received millions of views mere hours after release. Below is a list of some highly praised Yoruba films that have premiered in 2025.

1. Lojiji

Genre : Family drama, conflict

: Family drama, conflict Director : Temitope Duker

: Temitope Duker Production company : Fibiba Works Films & Turquoise Ltd

: Fibiba Works Films & Turquoise Ltd Major cast : Dayo Amusa, Peju Johnson, and Oyindamola Sanni

: Dayo Amusa, Peju Johnson, and Oyindamola Sanni Where to watch: ApataTV+ YouTube channel

Lojiji is a complex drama, currently streaming on the ApataTV+ YouTube channel. It follows the lives and adventures of people in Olokode, specifically, Akulis, the shanty town strongman; Halima, a runaway; and Benita, a local exotic dancer.

The conflict-ridden film gives viewers a taste of life in the ghetto, a struggle for some and a victory for others. It also shines a light on the different desires driving different members of the community, such as Halima's desire to join a Nigerian university and Akulis' dream to settle down with Benita.

2. Omo Ewe

Genre : Drama, mystery

: Drama, mystery Director : Abiodun Adeleye

: Abiodun Adeleye Production company : Abisodun Filmz

: Abisodun Filmz Major cast : Omo Ami, Raihana Jimoh, Oyindamola Sanni, Lola Idije

: Omo Ami, Raihana Jimoh, Oyindamola Sanni, Lola Idije Where to watch: ApataTV+ YouTube channel

Released on 3 November 2025, Omo Ewe focused on the intersection of life, spirituality, and nature. In the film, Keji, a child born under mysterious circumstances, finds out he has a unique gift, allowing him to communicate with nature.

The mystery drama follows the child as he witnesses conflicts between human beings and nature. Through his interactions with the tree spirit, he unlocks a friendship and knowledge that allow him to heal others.

3. Kiifeani

Genre : Historical epic

: Historical epic Director : Anelka

: Anelka Production company : FMDestiny Productions

: FMDestiny Productions Major cast : Dele Odule, Peju Ogunmola, Peter Fatomilola

: Dele Odule, Peju Ogunmola, Peter Fatomilola Where to watch: Libra TV YouTube channel

In Oyeku village, two loan sharks, Olowolagba and Kiifeani, struggle for dominance, trapping debtors and their families under the crushing weight of their debt. While Olowolagba raises interest rates on loans borrowed, Kiifeani unapologetically takes families as collateral on her loans.

4. The Survival

Genre : Drama

: Drama Director : Oropo

: Oropo Production company : Star Board Entertainment

: Star Board Entertainment Major cast : Biola Adebayo, Ayo Olaiya, Fisayomi Abebi

: Biola Adebayo, Ayo Olaiya, Fisayomi Abebi Where to watch: YorubaPlus YouTube channel

As the title suggests, The Survival explores themes of endurance and hope as members of a poverty-stricken family struggle to overcome the hardship that comes with it. In addition to struggling to make ends meet and pay school fees at a top Nigerian university, the family is dealt a cruel blow of fate by the death of the family's only hope, Olapeju.

5. Agbami

Genre : Drama, romance

: Drama, romance Director : Tope Adebayo

: Tope Adebayo Production company : Yetunde Film Productions

: Yetunde Film Productions Major cast : Apa, Lateef Adedimeji, Jaiye Kuti, Dele Odule

: Apa, Lateef Adedimeji, Jaiye Kuti, Dele Odule Where to watch: ApataTV+ YouTube channel

Agbami is a two-part film series that follows the unexpected events that shadow Tofunmi's love story. After meeting Rotimi, she falls head over heels for his seemingly perfect and charming personality.

6. Iwariri

Genre : Drama, romance

: Drama, romance Director : Babatunde Taiwo

: Babatunde Taiwo Production company : Actone Films

: Actone Films Major cast : Lola Idije, Damilola Oni, Bakare Zainab

: Lola Idije, Damilola Oni, Bakare Zainab Where to watch: ApataTV+ YouTube channel

In the Yoruba film, Iwariri, two individuals, Damola and Jamiloju, are bound by love and a deep fear of rejection. The pair hide behind false identities as they search for true love, Jami as a disabled woman and Damola as a poor and crippled taxi driver. Like the literal translation of the title, Iwariri, the central drama unfolds as their respective masks fall.

7. Eru

Genre : Drama, crime

: Drama, crime Director : Sharafadeen Olabode

: Sharafadeen Olabode Production company : Fehintola Ojo Films

: Fehintola Ojo Films Major cast : Yetunde Barnabas, Akin Olaiya, Lalude, Kola Ajeyemi

: Yetunde Barnabas, Akin Olaiya, Lalude, Kola Ajeyemi Where to watch: ApataTV+ YouTube channel

Eru is a two-part criminal drama series centred around Simi, a hotel receptionist played by Yetunde Barnabas. Simi's unique prophetic gift allows her to foresee a robbery that sets her off on a frantic race against time to prevent it.

8. Omo Ajongolo

Genre : Epic, fantasy, thriller

: Epic, fantasy, thriller Director : Wasiu Owoiya

: Wasiu Owoiya Production company : Ojumola Films Production

: Ojumola Films Production Major cast : Dele Odule, Olayinka Quadri, Feranmi Oyalowo

: Dele Odule, Olayinka Quadri, Feranmi Oyalowo Where to watch: YorubaPlus YouTube channel

This epic thriller series follows two inseparable friends, Ajongolo and Balogun Ibukunle, who are torn apart by a betrayal. With their children, Adufe and Olaitan, set to marry, what will become of their bond of trust and loyalty?

9. Labake Eleyin Oro

Genre : Spiritual thriller

: Spiritual thriller Director : Oropo

: Oropo Production company : Sunfat Films Production

: Sunfat Films Production Major cast : Ronke Odusanya, Juliet Jatto, Fatima Sunmola

: Ronke Odusanya, Juliet Jatto, Fatima Sunmola Where to watch: YorubaPlus YouTube channel

Labake Eleyin Oro is a psychological thriller that was released in three parts between October 2025 and November 2025. Troubles in Ayedaade village begin with the suspicious deaths of young men in the village, deaths caused by Labake's practices and incantations. In a twist of fate, the deaths in the village are later linked to the reckless hunting in the sacred forest sanctioned by the king.

10. Wehinwo

Genre : Family drama, crime

: Family drama, crime Director : Adebayo Tijani

: Adebayo Tijani Production company : Adekaz Productions

: Adekaz Productions Major cast : Ronke Odusanya, Ibrahim Chatta, Kemi Afolabi

: Ronke Odusanya, Ibrahim Chatta, Kemi Afolabi Where to watch: Yorubahood YouTube channel

Wèyìnwò is a Yoruba word that means to reflect, look back, or review. The film, Wehinwo, is a cautionary narrative told through the lives of various characters, including the film's main character, Debola.

Raised in privilege, Debola's life unravels after he discovers his mother's source of income, the drug trade. He quickly sank into a life of depravity, losing his sanity in the process.

11. Koleoso

Genre : Crime, drama

: Crime, drama Director : Ibrahim Bakare Yekini

: Ibrahim Bakare Yekini Production company : Iteledicon Studio

: Iteledicon Studio Major cast : Ibrahim Yekini, Fatai Odua, Oluwakemi Apesin

: Ibrahim Yekini, Fatai Odua, Oluwakemi Apesin Where to watch: Iteledicon Studio YouTube channel

Koleoso is a popular, record-breaking Yoruba crime drama thriller series that blends traditional folklore and spirituality. The eight-part series follows a ruthless father, Osogbemi, who raises his children, including the titular Koleoso, with wizardry, magic, and bloodshed.

12. Gbotiku

Genre : Drama, crime, thriller, mystery

: Drama, crime, thriller, mystery Director : Adeyinka Adegbite, Oluwaseun Callit

: Adeyinka Adegbite, Oluwaseun Callit Production company : Born 2 Rule Films

: Born 2 Rule Films Major cast : Apankufor, Irewole Olaniyan, Victoria Adeboye, Anike Ami

: Apankufor, Irewole Olaniyan, Victoria Adeboye, Anike Ami Where to watch: Apankufor TV YouTube channel

Gbotiku's plot involves a notorious crew of female criminals who partner with a powerful voodoo practitioner. Although they were initially successful, the crew soon found themselves hunted by a force more sinister than any they had faced. Their last heist lands them in jail while their voodoo man gets turned into stone.

13. Lagbondoko

Genre : Mystery, drama, thriller

: Mystery, drama, thriller Director : Adeyinka Adegbite

: Adeyinka Adegbite Production company : Apankufor TV

: Apankufor TV Major cast : Ibrahim Yekini, Joke Muyiwa, Lalude

: Ibrahim Yekini, Joke Muyiwa, Lalude Where to watch: Apankufor TV YouTube channel

Lagbondoko's plot centres on a rivalry between two brothers, one a tyrannical figure driven by ambition and the other a challenger seeking to restore order. Their intense clash unleashes a devastating chain of events involving betrayal, family conflict, chaos and eventually death.

14. Oshaleke

Genre : Spiritual thriller, drama

: Spiritual thriller, drama Director : Damola Olatunji

: Damola Olatunji Production company : Wunmi Ajiboye

: Wunmi Ajiboye Major cast : Apa, Sidi

: Apa, Sidi Where to watch: Moondew TV

Oshaleke is a 2025 Yoruba drama movie that explores themes of relationships, charm, and an intense rivalry between the characters Apa and Sidi. The film is available for streaming online on the official YouTube channel of Moondew TV.

Where can I stream Yoruba movies?

YouTube is a major platform for Yoruba film releases. Several production houses upload official films or trailers, such as on channels like Yorubahood, Itelediconstudio, Yorubapro+, Apankufor TV, and ApataTV+.

Which Yoruba movie hit 1 million in a day?

The Yoruba movie Koleoso Part 3 was the first to hit 1 million views in a single day. Koleoso Part 4 later broke a new record by hitting over 2 million views in a single day.

Are there any Yoruba movies on Netflix?

Through the Nollywood Movies & TV channel, Netflix has several Yoruba films available, featuring both recent releases and older titles. Some prominent examples include Aníkúlápó, Jagun Jagun, Ìjọ̀gbọ̀, Seven Doors, and House of Ga'a.

What are the best Yoruba movie streaming platforms?

Some of the best platforms for streaming Yoruba movies include general streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Showmax. These platforms also require you to have an active subscription plan.

Which apps can I download to watch Yoruba movies?

Movie apps such as IbakaTV, NGMovies, and GLO-TV offer a selection of downloadable Nigerian films. In addition to accessing live TV and on-demand movies, the apps allow you to watch the films online and offline.

The latest Yoruba movies of 2025 include a wide array of spiritual thrillers and crime dramas, such as Koleoso, Gbotiku, and Oshaleke, that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Romance stories such as Iwariri are sure to draw you in. Additionally, you will get hooked into power struggles in Omo Ajongolo, Lagbondoko, and Labake Eleyin Oro.

