Nollywood actress Adenike Abike Babajide, known as Anike Sinleke, died after a battle with ovarian cancer

The news broke on Sunday, November 22, 2026, when a popular Instagram live programme announced her passing

Anike had a rich career background, training under actor Remmy Shitta and championing the Sisi Eko beauty pageant in Lagos

Nollywood has been plunged into mourning once again following the death of actress Adenike Abike Babajide, popularly known as Anike Sinleke, who lost her battle with ovarian cancer.

The sad news emerged on Sunday, 22 November 2026, through a post shared by Asiwaju Bukola Fagbuyi, the host of the Instagram live programme 'Rubbin Minds With Bukky'.

Bukky Fagbuyi has shared the sad tale of her colleague, Nollywood Anike Sinleke, who died after a battle with cancer. Photo credit@bukkufagbuyi

Source: Instagram

Fagbuyi revealed that Anike had been scheduled to appear as a guest on the show that very day before the heartbreaking news of her passing came through.

"Unfortunately, Nollywood Actress Adenike Abike Babajide A.K.A Anike Sinleke, who was supposed to join us today on Our Instagram live program RUBBIN MINDS WITH BUKKY, has passed after a battle with Ovarian Cancer," the post read. "May her soul Rest in Peace."

Anike Sinleke's Life and Career

Anike built her acting foundation under the mentorship of veteran actor Remmy Shitta and also worked on film sets alongside filmmaker Deji Adenuga.

Fans are mourning the death of Nollywood actress Anike Sinleke, whose demise came so suddenly. Photo credit@bukkyfagbuyi

Source: Instagram

At one point, she stepped away from active screen work to pursue her Higher National Diploma (HND), showing a commitment to education alongside her creative ambitions.

Beyond acting, she made a mark in the entertainment and cultural space through the Sisi Eko beauty pageant in Lagos. Launched around 2011 with backing from the Lagos State Ministry of Information and Strategy, the pageant reflected her broader passion for celebrating and empowering women in the city.

Here is the Instagram post made by the actress and producer:

Fans and colleagues react

The announcement drew an outpouring of grief from fans and followers who remembered her warmly.

@dazzledeluxe_jewelry wrote:

"Hmmmm, God have mercy may God rest her soul"

@oluolu0628 shared:

"This very beautiful woman i watched that movie then, it is well indeed may her soul continue to rest in peace"

@oyindamolaoluwasekemi said:

"Chai! It is well. May her sould rest in peace"

@ffunkky_wears commented:

"May her soul rest in peace."

@officialfemifati wrote:

"May her soul rest well."

@misturaasunramu reacted:

"Omg, So sorry about this, may her."

Former Idol finalist shot dead

Legit.ng reported that former Idols SA top-three finalist Tebogo Louw was reportedly shot in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch, on Wednesday night, November 18, 2026.

The 34-year-old was among four people wounded in a shooting at the intersection of Makupula and Manyona streets.

Stellenbosch police have since opened cases of murder and attempted murder as investigations into the incident continue.

Source: Legit.ng