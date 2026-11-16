Yoruba actress Dr. Olatunde Ogunsola-Oluyemi, daughter of late theatre legend Ishola Ogunsola (Ishow Pepper), passed away

Colleague Wumi Olabimtan broke the heartbreaking news, describing Olatunde as one of the most brilliant souls she had ever loved

Fellow Nollywood stars, including Faithia Williams and Regina Chukwu, joined fans in mourning the talented actress

The Yoruba film industry is in mourning following the death of Dr. Olatunde Ogunsola-Oluyemi, a respected actress whose name carried the weight of one of Nigerian theatre's greatest legacies.

Olatunde was the daughter of the late Ishola Ogunsola, widely celebrated as Ishow Pepper, a pioneering figure in Yoruba theatre.

Nollywood has been thrown into mourning once again over the death of a veteran actress, Olatunde Ishola. Photo creddit@tundeishowpeppper

Source: Instagram

Her mother, Evangelist Iyabo Ogunsola, known professionally as Iya Efunsetan, is herself a veteran actress.

The news of Olatunde's passing, which occurred on Wednesday, was shared by her close colleague and friend, actress Wumi Olabimtan, in an emotional tribute posted online.

Wumi Olabimtan pays tribute

In her post, Olabimtan described Olatunde as one of the most gifted and cherished people in her life, calling her "Mummy Iwa" as a term of endearment.

"Your final bow came far too soon Egbon mi, Ore mi, alabaro mi. Today, I have to say goodbye to someone who held a massive piece of my heart. The most brilliant souls I've ever been blessed to love. The incredibly beautiful and talented Aunty Tunde. You were one of the dearest, closest souls to me. Your laughter was a sanctuary, your talent was effortless, and your heart was completely pure," she wrote.

Fans are mourning the death of veteran actress who is also Ishow Pepper's daughter, Olatunde Ogunsola-Oluyemi. Photo credit@tundeishopepper

Source: Instagram

Olabimtan further described the late actress as someone who illuminated every space she occupied, adding: "The stage of this world feels so empty without you, Dr Olatunde Oluyemi (Nee Ishowpepper). You will forever remain the leading lady of my heart."

Here is the Instagram post about the late actress:

Nollywood Stars and Fans React

The tribute drew an outpouring of grief from both industry colleagues and fans across social media.

[@faithiawilliams](https://www.instagram.com/faithiawilliams/) wrote: "May her soul rest in peace."

[@reginachukwu](https://www.instagram.com/reginachukwu/) reacted: "RIP 😢"

@iambimpeakintunde commented:

"My Condolences sis May Beautiful soul Find Eternal Rest….Amen"

@i_am_sha said:

"What a huge loss. May her soul rest in peace. Stay strong sis"

@queenabisola66 wrote:

"God, my boss"

@queenabisola66 added:

"Iya iwa my boss may ur gentle soul rest in peace."

@aarebolajikehindeshared:

"2026😢 please it's okay everyday is getting scary"

The Ogunsola and Oluyemi families, along with the broader Nollywood community, have been asked to keep the late actress's mother, Evangelist Iyabo Ogunsola, in their thoughts and prayers during this painful period.

Kannywood actress Malama Wasila dies at 46

Legit.ng reported that veteran Kannywood actress Malama Wasila Ismail had passed away at the age of 46 after battling a prolonged illness.

Her former husband, Al-Amin Chiroma, confirmed the sad development on social media in an emotional post. Fans and colleagues flooded social media with tributes, describing Wasila as a talented actress whose contributions to Kannywood would be remembered for years to come.

Source: Legit.ng