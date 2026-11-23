The UAE government has published an official list of items that travellers can carry into the country free of customs duties or taxes

The list covers everyday essentials such as personal electronics, clothing, jewellery, and medication for personal use

Items related to accessibility, including wheelchairs and vehicles for people of determination, also feature on the duty-free list

The United Arab Emirates has released an official list of 15 categories of items that travellers are permitted to bring into the country without paying any customs duties or taxes.

The information was published by the UAE government as part of its customs clearance guidelines for visitors and travellers entering the country.

The UAE mentions the items that can enter into the country without paying customs duties. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What travellers can bring into UAE duty-free

According to the UAE's official customs clearance guidelines, the following items qualify for duty-free entry under the Integrated Customs Platform (ICP):

1 Telescopes

2. Movie projection devices and relevant accessories

3. Radio, CD players and CDs

4. Video and digital cameras and their tapes for personal use

5. Portable music instruments

6. Cell phones

7. One television set and one receiver

8. Strollers

9. Personal sports equipment

10. Portable computers and printers

11. Calculators

12. Wheelchairs and vehicles for people of determination (people with special needs)

13. Medication for personal use, in compliance with applicable regulations

14. Clothes, toiletries, and personal luggage

15. Personal jewellery

Accessibility items included on the list

A notable inclusion is the category covering wheelchairs and vehicles designed for people of determination, the term used in the UAE to refer to people with special needs. The exemption ensures that travellers who rely on such equipment are not burdened with additional charges when entering the country.

Personal medication is also covered, provided it complies with the UAE's applicable regulations. Travellers are advised to ensure that any medicine they carry meets the country's import rules to qualify for the exemption.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UAE announced the requirements for Golden residence holders to convert to Blue residence.

Australia: Items foreigners must declare

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia announced the recreational items travellers must declare when entering the country, from fishing gear and wetsuits to camping equipment and wooden articles.

Items that have not been cleaned properly may need treatment at the border, leading to extra costs and delays. Unsure whether your gear counts? Australia’s advice is simple: declare it.

Source: Legit.ng