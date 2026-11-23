UAE Publishes 15 Items Travellers Can Bring In Without Paying Customs Duties
- The UAE government has published an official list of items that travellers can carry into the country free of customs duties or taxes
- The list covers everyday essentials such as personal electronics, clothing, jewellery, and medication for personal use
- Items related to accessibility, including wheelchairs and vehicles for people of determination, also feature on the duty-free list
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The United Arab Emirates has released an official list of 15 categories of items that travellers are permitted to bring into the country without paying any customs duties or taxes.
The information was published by the UAE government as part of its customs clearance guidelines for visitors and travellers entering the country.
What travellers can bring into UAE duty-free
According to the UAE's official customs clearance guidelines, the following items qualify for duty-free entry under the Integrated Customs Platform (ICP):
1 Telescopes
2. Movie projection devices and relevant accessories
3. Radio, CD players and CDs
4. Video and digital cameras and their tapes for personal use
5. Portable music instruments
6. Cell phones
7. One television set and one receiver
8. Strollers
9. Personal sports equipment
10. Portable computers and printers
11. Calculators
12. Wheelchairs and vehicles for people of determination (people with special needs)
13. Medication for personal use, in compliance with applicable regulations
14. Clothes, toiletries, and personal luggage
15. Personal jewellery
Accessibility items included on the list
A notable inclusion is the category covering wheelchairs and vehicles designed for people of determination, the term used in the UAE to refer to people with special needs. The exemption ensures that travellers who rely on such equipment are not burdened with additional charges when entering the country.
Personal medication is also covered, provided it complies with the UAE's applicable regulations. Travellers are advised to ensure that any medicine they carry meets the country's import rules to qualify for the exemption.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UAE announced the requirements for Golden residence holders to convert to Blue residence.
Australia: Items foreigners must declare
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia announced the recreational items travellers must declare when entering the country, from fishing gear and wetsuits to camping equipment and wooden articles.
Items that have not been cleaned properly may need treatment at the border, leading to extra costs and delays. Unsure whether your gear counts? Australia’s advice is simple: declare it.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng