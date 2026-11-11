Tulsa King cast salaries and net worths — the actors ranked from the lowest to highest net worth
Sylvester Stallone dominates the Tulsa King cast's net worth rankings by an almost incomprehensible margin. The Hollywood legend is worth an estimated $400 million, dwarfing every other actor on the Paramount+ series combined. At the other end of the spectrum, Neal McDonough sits at approximately $1 million, with Andrea Savage and Martin Starr at about $4 million each, making the wealth gap between the show's lowest and highest earner roughly 400-to-one.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Tulsa King cast net worths, ranked
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Sylvester Stallone has an estimated net worth of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
- Stallone is reportedly earning $2 million per episode for Tulsa King, according to a report by Puck.
- Martin Starr and Andrea Savage each share an estimated $4 million net worth, the second-lowest figure in the cast after Neal McDonough's $1 million.
- The net worth range across the main cast spans from $1 million to $400 million, making Tulsa King one of Hollywood's most financially unequal ensemble casts.
- Dana Delany's net worth is estimated at $10 million, placing her as the wealthiest woman among the show's principal cast members.
Tulsa King cast net worths, ranked
Net worth figures are drawn from Celebrity Net Worth, richestlifestyle.com, and multiple corroborating entertainment finance sources. We use the most up-to-date figures available at the time of publishing (November 2026). Where estimates vary across sources, we use the figure most consistently cited by reputable outlets. This list covers the show's main and recurring cast members across all four seasons, ranked from lowest to highest net worth.
Actor
Character
Net Worth (est.)
Seasons
Neal McDonough
Cal Thresher
$1M
2–4
Andrea Savage
Stacy Beale
$4M
1–2
Martin Starr
Lawrence "Bodhi" Geigerman
$4M
1–4
Garrett Hedlund
Mitch Keller
$8M
1–4
Dana Delany
Margaret Devereaux
$10M
1–4
Frank Grillo
Bill Bevilaqua
$12M
2–4
Sylvester Stallone
Dwight "The General" Manfredi
$400M
1–4
Here is a closer look at each main cast member, ranked from the lowest to the highest estimated net worth. The list starts with Neal McDonough at $1 million and ends with Sylvester Stallone at $400 million.
7. Neal McDonough ($1 million)
- Full name: Neal P. McDonough
- Date of birth: 13 February 1966
- Age: 60 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Actor, producer
- Role in Tulsa King: Cal Thresher
Neal McDonough is an accomplished American actor and producer with a net worth of approximately $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, built through memorable performances in both film and television, with standout roles in series like Band of Brothers, Boomtown, and Suits.
Born on 13 February 1966 in Dorchester, Massachusetts, McDonough is the son of Irish immigrant parents. On Tulsa King, he plays the antagonist Cal Thresher across Seasons 2 through 4, adding a formidable villain to Stallone's ensemble.
6. Andrea Savage ($4 million)
- Full name: Andrea Kristen Savage
- Date of birth: 20 February 1973
- Age: 53 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Actress, comedian, writer, producer
- Role in Tulsa King: Stacy Beale
- Instagram: @andreasavage
Andrea Kristen Savage, born on 20 February 1973 in Santa Monica, California, is a distinguished American actress, comedian, and writer, best known for creating, writing, and starring in the television series I'm Sorry (2017–2019).
Her net worth is estimated at around $4 million, built from her work as an actress, writer, and producer, with earnings from Tulsa King, the Netflix film Look Both Ways, and I'm Sorry.
5. Martin Starr ($4 million)
- Full name: Martin James Pflieger Schienle
- Date of birth: 30 July 1982
- Age: 44 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Actor
- Role in Tulsa King: Lawrence "Bodhi" Geigerman
Martin Starr is an American actor with a net worth of $4 million, known for his roles on Freaks and Geeks, Party Down, Silicon Valley, and Tulsa King.
In 2022, Starr joined the cast of Tulsa King, playing the role of Lawrence "Bodhi" Geigerman, the owner of a weed store. He has appeared in all four seasons of the series.
4. Garrett Hedlund ($8 million)
- Full name: Garrett John Hedlund
- Date of birth: 3 September 1984
- Age: 42 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Actor, musician
- Role in Tulsa King: Mitch Keller
Born 3 September 1984, Garrett Hedlund is an American actor, model, and musician known for his brooding charisma and physical presence, balancing big-budget films with acclaimed indie projects.
On Tulsa King, Hedlund plays Mitch Keller, a bar owner and ex-con who befriends Dwight Manfredi after he arrives in Oklahoma. He joined the cast in Season 1 and has been a main presence through Season 4.
3. Dana Delany ($10 million)
- Full name: Dana Welles Delany
- Date of birth: 13 March 1956
- Age: 70 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Actress, producer
- Role in Tulsa King: Margaret Devereaux
- Instagram: @danadelany
As of late 2025, Dana Delany's net worth is estimated at $10 million, cementing her status as the wealthiest woman in the Tulsa King main cast.
Delany is a two-time Emmy Award winner, best known for her role as Colleen McMurphy on China Beach (1988–1991). She portrays Margaret Devereaux on Tulsa King and has been part of the cast since Season 1.
2. Frank Grillo ($12 million)
- Full name: Frank Anthony Grillo
- Date of birth: 8 June 1965
- Age: 61 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Actor, producer
- Role in Tulsa King: Bill Bevilaqua
- Instagram: @frankgrillo
Frank Grillo's net worth is estimated at $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, accumulated through a film and television career spanning commercially successful and critically acclaimed productions.
An American actor known for his roles in The Purge series and Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Grillo was born on 8 June 1965 in New York City. In 2024, he voiced Rick Flag Sr in the animated DC series Creature Commandos, reprising the role in the live-action Superman in 2025.
1. Sylvester Stallone ($400 million)
- Full name: Michael Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone
- Date of birth: 6 July 1946
- Age: 80 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Actor, screenwriter, director, producer
- Role in Tulsa King: Dwight "The General" Manfredi
- Instagram: @officialslystallone
Sylvester Stallone is an American actor, screenwriter, producer, and director with a net worth of $400 million. He is one of the most famous and financially successful action stars in Hollywood history.
He built his fortune through blockbuster film salaries, Balboa Productions, and real estate investments. He is reportedly earning $2 million per episode for Tulsa King. The mob crime drama marked his first leading role in a TV series and has become one of Paramount+'s biggest hits.
FAQs
What is the Tulsa King cast's combined net worth?
The seven main cast members covered here are Stallone ($400M), Grillo ($12M), Delany ($10M), Hedlund ($8M), Starr ($4M), Savage ($4M), and McDonough ($1M). Together, their combined estimated net worth comes to about $439 million. Stallone's $400 million alone accounts for the overwhelming majority, built from box office hits, business investments, and franchise ownership.
How much does Sylvester Stallone earn per episode of Tulsa King?
Sylvester Stallone is reportedly earning $2 million per episode for Tulsa King, according to a report by Puck. With each season running around ten episodes, that places his per-season earnings from the show at approximately $20 million.
How many seasons does Tulsa King have?
Tulsa King has four seasons as of October 2026, with Season 4 premiering on October 16, 2026, and Paramount+ has renewed it for a fifth season. In 2023, the series was nominated for a Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award.
Is Andrea Savage returning for Tulsa King Season 4?
Andrea Savage played ATF agent Stacy Beale as a main cast member in Seasons 1 and 2. The Season 4 returning cast includes Stallone, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Vincent Piazza, Annabella Sciorra, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Frank Grillo, James Russo, Kevin Pollak, Neal McDonough, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany, but Savage is not listed among the confirmed returnees for that season.
Who is the richest woman in the Tulsa King cast?
Dana Delany's estimated net worth in 2026 sits at approximately $10 million, making her the wealthiest woman among the show's principal cast. The Emmy-winning actress brings decades of prestige television experience (including China Beach and Desperate Housewives) to her role as Margaret Devereaux.
We also highlighted facts about the estimated net worths of the Cobra Kai cast, from franchise veterans to younger breakout stars.
Ralph Macchio leads the list at $8 million, while Peyton List is the wealthiest of the younger cast at $7 million. Their fortunes reflect different paths to success, including Macchio’s role as an executive producer and List’s years of work before the series.
Source: Legit.ng
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