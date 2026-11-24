The UAE enforces an annual outdoor work restriction from June 15 to September 15, targeting the hottest hours of the day

Workers in the UAE are barred from performing outdoor jobs under direct sunlight between 12:30 pm and 3 pm during the restricted period

The UAE has listed specific job types that are permitted to continue during the midday break hours despite the general restriction

The United Arab Emirates has set clear boundaries on the kinds of work that can be carried out under direct sunlight during the peak summer months, issuing a list of job types that are either restricted or exempted during specific hours.

UAE authorities enforce the outdoor work ban every year from 15 June to 15 September. Within that window, workers are prohibited from performing outdoor tasks under direct sunlight between 12:30 pm and 3 pm. The measure is designed to shield workers from the serious health risks that come with intense summer heat during those months.

UAE outlines jobs foreigners can't do under between 12:30 pm and 3 pm. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN/Peter Dazeley

Source: Getty Images

UAE jobs exempted from midday work ban

While the restriction covers outdoor work under direct sunlight as a broad category, the UAE has carved out allowances for certain tasks that must continue regardless of the time.

The following jobs are permitted to proceed during the restricted hours:

1. Laying asphalt and pouring concrete, provided the nature of the work means it cannot reasonably be postponed until after the break period ends.

2. Carrying out urgent repairs that are necessary to prevent danger or restore essential services affecting the public, such as damage to water supply lines.

3. Performing jobs that require prior approval from a government authority, particularly where the work could affect traffic flow or raise similar public interest concerns.

Who the UAE midday break rule covers

The rule applies to residents and foreign workers alike, covering anyone who would otherwise be required to carry out outdoor labour during the restricted hours.

The exemptions are narrow and tied to urgency or prior government authorisation, meaning most routine outdoor tasks must be halted within the 12:30 pm to 3 pm window throughout the three-month summer period.

UAE bans two clothes in government offices

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had released official dress code guidelines for government employees, listing two types of clothing that both men and women were prohibited from wearing while on duty.

The rules apply to Emirati nationals and foreign workers, with separate dress requirements for male and female employees. The authorities also outlined additional appearance rules that workers must follow in government offices.

Source: Legit.ng