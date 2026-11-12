Laide Bakare attended the Issakaba: The Return premiere with her daughter, and their energetic dance moves drew major attention from the crowd

The Nollywood sequel, set for cinema release on November 13, 2026, marks 25 years since the original classic

Bakare's choice of outfit at the event divided opinions online, with some netizens questioning whether it was appropriate for the occasion

Laide Bakare and her daughter, Similoluwa, turned heads at the premiere of the highly anticipated Nollywood sequel Issakaba: The Return, but it wasn't just their dance moves that got people talking.

The premiere, held on Wednesday, November 11, drew a strong turnout of industry heavyweights, including Iyabo Ojo, Phyna, Sam Dede, and Foluke Daramola, among others. Bakare arrived with her daughter in tow, and the two quickly became one of the most talked-about duos of the evening after showing off their moves together on the floor.

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare attends Issakaba's movie premiere with her daughter. Credit: laidebakare

Source: Instagram

Issakaba hits cinemas November 13

The movie, a sequel to the beloved 2001 action classic, is scheduled to open in Nigerian cinemas on November 13, 2026, as part of celebrations marking the saga's 25th anniversary. Sam Dede returns to reprise his iconic role as Ebube/Ibus, joined by a star-studded cast that includes Chidi Mokeme, Iyabo Ojo, Nosa Rex, Regina Daniels, Zubby Michael, Mark Angel, and Phyna.

Netizens criticise Laide Bakare's outfit to Issakaba movie premiere. Credit: laidebakare

Source: Instagram

The video of Laide Bakare and her daughter at Issakaba movie premiere is below:

Another video of Laide Bakare conversing with colleagues at premiere is below:

Laide Bakare's outfit draws mixed reactions

While the mother-daughter energy won plenty of admirers, it also drew scrutiny. Several social media users took issue with Bakare's outfit, suggesting it was not suitable for the occasion.

Here are some of the comments from Facebook below:

Olaniyi Victor Enoch wrote:

"Is it a pool party?"

Bunmi Dosunmu commented:

"dis her daughter no dey feel shy at all 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣 I like dat"

Omo Lola said:

"Like mother like daughter"

Adekunle Ajibola reacted:

"Wallahi laide is so beautiful, seriously she can laugh I just love her."

Adekanbi Seyi wrote:

"wat are u teaching"

Adewuyi Samoura commented:

"Which cloth she put on like this, waiting she they teach the girl"

Netizens react to Laide Bakare's outfit

Legit.ng recalls reporting on how many people on social media reacted to Laide Bakare's outfit during her book launch.

During the book launch, the actress performed while rocking an unusual outfit, sharing with the audience how to make millions within months.

"Why is the clothe looking like PJ masks costume," a netizen wrote.

Source: Legit.ng