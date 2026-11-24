Beverly Angel, wife of Spirit Embassy founder Uebert Angel, called on her followers to pray for her husband after his arrest

Social media users dragged Beverly in the comments of her prayer appeal post, prompting her to restrict further remarks

Users who had already commented remained visible, but new comments were blocked as the online backlash intensified

Beverly Angel, wife of embattled cleric and Spirit Embassy founder Uebert Angel, has moved to control the conversation on her social media page after her husband's arrest stirred massive online controversy.

Uebert Angel was recently arrested, and footage of him being escorted to a magistrate's court made the rounds on social media.

Beverly Angel has shared more posts about her husband amid his controversy. Photo credit@beverlyuangel

Source: Instagram

The controversy deepened further when old videos of the cleric resurfaced online, with many users claiming the clips contained hints about the very conduct he now stands accused of.

Beverly Angel appeals for prayers

Amid the growing storm, Beverly took to her social media page, urging her fans and followers to pray for her husband.

The appeal, however, did not go down well with everyone on Instagram. A section of her followers turned on her in the comments section, with critical remarks and negative reactions piling up quickly.

Prophet Uebert Angel continues to trend amid a video of his appearance in court. Photo credit@uebertangel

Source: Instagram

In response, Beverly restricted comments on the post entirely, preventing any new replies from being added.

Remarks that were already posted before the restriction remained visible on the page, suggesting she was attempting to manage how the public discourse around the situation unfolded.

Here is one of the Instagram posts she restricted on her Instagram page:

Fans react to Beverly Angel's post

The reactions from those who had already commented reflected a deeply divided audience. Some expressed unwavering spiritual support for the cleric, while others were far less sympathetic.

@daughterof_pastorchris7 commented:

"I have been on the 24 hour prayer and in Costa rolling those tongues."

@carlos_the_goat_33 wrote:

"Spiritual warfare ain't nothing nice sometimes. But I am praying for my spiritual father"

@lewiszo_7 shared:

"Lord please intervene lord Jesus please we need your servant if the world doesn't need him I need him I have grown this much in faith to back down all thanks to him"

@mamonarem said:

"We are praying."

@universetops___ added:

"We are playing for him."

@kaure.sand_beach wrote:

"Anyone who has taken Man of God to court he will be dismiss as a liar in Jesus name"

@sianne45 did not hold back, writing:

"YWich kind prayer, I would lock the both of you up and throw the key away, evil."

Prophet Uebert Angel's rare confession video trends

Legit.ng reported that a video of Prophet Uebert Angel making controversial remarks about spiritual submission and congregants' bodies has gone viral, attracting fresh attention to the embattled cleric.

The footage resurfaced amid reports of his arrest, reigniting discussions about his teachings and conduct.

A commentator who analysed the clip argued that Angel's remarks highlight how some religious leaders allegedly use spiritual authority to exploit and abuse women.

Source: Legit.ng