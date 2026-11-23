Petrol prices at surveyed Nigerian stations remained ₦1,250–₦1,300 per litre despite wholesale rates falling to about ₦1,060

Motorists faced a ₦190–₦240 per-litre gap, shaped by delivery costs, operating expenses and when stations bought their stock

Pump prices may fall as marketers replenish supplies and stations respond to competition

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Petrol prices at some MRS, AP and other filling stations remained between ₦1,250 and ₦1,300 per litre even as wholesale rates fell to around ₦1,060 per litre, leaving motorists waiting for the latest price cuts to reach the pump.

The gap means drivers at the stations surveyed were paying between ₦190 and ₦240 per litre above the quoted depot price.

Nigerian filling stations retain higher petrol prices nationwide despite Dangote and depot price cuts. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The disparity followed reductions by Dangote Refinery and depot operators, which lowered wholesale prices without an immediate drop of the same scale at the retail outlets monitored, according to PetroleumPriceNG.

Pump prices lag wholesale cuts

At ₦1,250 per litre, a motorist buying 40 litres would spend ₦50,000. At ₦1,300 per litre, the same purchase would cost ₦52,000. That ₦2,000 difference illustrates how even a ₦50 variation between nearby stations can affect what drivers spend on a single visit.

The reported figures cover observed outlets, and motorists may encounter different rates at other stations, including those operating under the same brand. The comparison also captures prices at one point in time. If some outlets adjust their rates sooner than others, the gap could narrow unevenly across locations.

What the price gap covers

The ₦190 to ₦240 spread is the difference between the quoted wholesale and retail prices before distribution and operating expenses.

Retailers may have to cover the cost of moving petrol from depots to filling stations, as well as handling, storage and day-to-day expenses. How much of the spread goes toward those costs can vary by outlet.

The ₦1,060 depot figure is also a reference point. An individual station’s acquisition cost depends on its supplier, when it bought the product and how much it paid to get the fuel delivered.

A station still selling stock bought at an earlier, higher price may take longer to reflect a wholesale cut than one that has already restocked at a lower rate.

Nigerian filling stations set higher petrol prices despite the crash in depot and gantry rates. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Motorists wait for cheaper refills

The next indication of whether the wholesale cuts are reaching consumers will come as marketers replenish stocks and stations update their pumps.

Nearby outlets buying at lower rates could also put pressure on competitors to reduce prices, particularly in locations where drivers can easily switch stations.

For commercial drivers who refuel frequently, even a modest drop at the pump could lower daily operating costs.

Private motorists could also see savings build over several refills, although the amount would depend on the price they pay and how much petrol they buy.

For now, the prospect of cheaper petrol depends on how quickly lower-priced supplies move through the distribution chain. At the monitored outlets, motorists were still paying up to ₦1,300 per litre despite the drop in depot rates.

Filling stations slash petrol prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian motorists are beginning to see some relief at filling stations as major petroleum marketers adjust their petrol pump prices following a fresh N51 per litre reduction by Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The latest adjustments have seen several filling stations reduce their prices by between N20 and N60 per litre, raising hopes that the downward trend could spread to more locations across the country.

Source: Legit.ng