The FG published contact details for five payment providers handling the N50,000 NERSI monthly relief grant

Beneficiaries facing wallet issues, failed transactions or payment delays now have direct lines to reach the responsible agencies

The government also warned Nigerians against fraudsters demanding money or sensitive banking details to unlock the grant

The federal government has published official telephone numbers and email addresses for Nigerians struggling to access the N50,000 monthly National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) grant.

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction released the contacts to help beneficiaries resolve issues such as failed transactions, wallet access problems and missing payment notifications.

N50,000 NERSI grant: FG releases phone numbers, emails for beneficiaries Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

NERSI payment provider contact numbers

Five financial service providers are authorised to disburse NERSI payments. Beneficiaries can reach each provider directly:

Payment provider Contact details ALAT by Wema Bank 0803 900 3700 MoMo PSB 671 or 0803 106 7100 NairaGram 0201 330 0880 or 0201 330 0881 OPay 0700 888 8328 or 0201 888 8328 Moniepoint 0700 700 7000

A dedicated NERSI helpline, 0700-022-2222, is also available for general programme enquiries and complaints.

The ministry advises beneficiaries to contact the NERSI helpline for programme-specific concerns and their payment provider directly for wallet or transaction issues.

How the N50,000 grant works

Households eligible for the NERSI grant are drawn from the National Social Register and verified national identity records, using poverty and vulnerability as the main criteria for selection.

No application is required. Eligible Nigerians receive an SMS from one of the five approved providers, asking for their consent before any transfer is made.

Each provider has a USSD code that beneficiaries can use:

ALAT by Wema Bank: 94523#

MoMo PSB: 6710#

NairaGram: 72600#

OPay: 95520#

Moniepoint: 557327#

The ministry confirmed that registration fees, agents or intermediaries are not part of the process, and Nigerians should not pay anyone to gain access to the relief funds.

FG tells beneficiaries where to report wallet and payment problems Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Warning on NERSI scams

The government cautioned the public against fraudsters claiming they can help unlock grant payments. Beneficiaries should never share their PINs, one-time passwords or any other sensitive banking information with third parties.

Those yet to receive an SMS notification were also assured that eligible households are being contacted in batches, meaning the absence of a message does not automatically rule out future inclusion in the programme.

Official NERSI updates are available through the ministry's website at fmhapr.gov.ng/nersi/.

Opay, Moniepoint explain how FG selects beneficiaries

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has clarified how Nigerians are selected to receive its N50,000 monthly cash support, as payment partners Moniepoint and OPay provide more information about the eligibility process.

The clarification comes amid growing interest in the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI), which provides financial assistance to vulnerable households struggling with rising living costs.

According to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction's official NERSI website, beneficiaries are selected using verified national identity records and the National Social Register. The government explained that the records are screened to identify poor and vulnerable households eligible for the intervention.

Source: Legit.ng